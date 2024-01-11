How To Enable Amazon Alexa In Your Ford Vehicle

If you are a driver who cares about their own safety and the safety of all the other drivers on the road, you likely always keep both hands on the steering wheel. For most of the time automobiles have been around, this has not been an issue, but nowadays, so many cars are packed with features that require you to press a lot of buttons that it can be easy to lose track of your focus while driving as you are trying to play a particular song or looking for directions on a digital map.

Thankfully, many of these pieces of technology are equipped with voice control abilities, whether through the vehicle itself or because your smartphone is connected to it. One of the most popular voice-activated systems is Amazon's Alexa. It's a name you can call out, and the service can help you with many different things. Amazon doesn't make a car, but that doesn't mean no car features Alexa.

Amazon has partnered with Ford to utilize Alexa in their vehicles, and depending on which model you have from the last several years, it can be accessed through the car itself or the Ford+Alexa app. If you just bought yourself a Ford and aren't sure how to get Alexa working, we've got the details for you.