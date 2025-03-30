What's The Circle Arrow Button On Your Car Key Fob For?

For many drivers, our car key fob is just as invaluable as our keys themselves. When's the last time you opened your car door manually with a key? Besides unlocking and locking the doors, the gadget has also become a go-to way to find our cars in massive parking lots and there are several different uses for the panic button on your car key fob. Many key fobs these days — especially those paired with newer vehicles — have an additional button labeled with an icon of an arrow going around in a near-complete circle.

If you've ever wondered what the circle arrow button on your key fob is for but were too embarrassed to ask your mechanic or dealership, here's the simple truth: it remotely starts your car. After all, if the small device can unlock your doors from a distance with just the push of a button, why shouldn't it also start the engine? Sure, you can quickly do so yourself by turning the key in the ignition, but then again, you could also just turn the key in your car door to unlock it.

More importantly, remote engine start (RES) usually allows you to activate the climate control. In cold weather, turning on the heat a few minutes before you get in can be a game changer for comfort, and the same is true for blasting the A/C in hot weather. Press the circle arrow button on your fob from your kitchen as you're pouring that last cup of coffee and by the time you're ready to leave, your vehicle's interior temperature will be just the way you like it.

