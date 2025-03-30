What's The Circle Arrow Button On Your Car Key Fob For?
For many drivers, our car key fob is just as invaluable as our keys themselves. When's the last time you opened your car door manually with a key? Besides unlocking and locking the doors, the gadget has also become a go-to way to find our cars in massive parking lots and there are several different uses for the panic button on your car key fob. Many key fobs these days — especially those paired with newer vehicles — have an additional button labeled with an icon of an arrow going around in a near-complete circle.
If you've ever wondered what the circle arrow button on your key fob is for but were too embarrassed to ask your mechanic or dealership, here's the simple truth: it remotely starts your car. After all, if the small device can unlock your doors from a distance with just the push of a button, why shouldn't it also start the engine? Sure, you can quickly do so yourself by turning the key in the ignition, but then again, you could also just turn the key in your car door to unlock it.
More importantly, remote engine start (RES) usually allows you to activate the climate control. In cold weather, turning on the heat a few minutes before you get in can be a game changer for comfort, and the same is true for blasting the A/C in hot weather. Press the circle arrow button on your fob from your kitchen as you're pouring that last cup of coffee and by the time you're ready to leave, your vehicle's interior temperature will be just the way you like it.
Which cars offer a remote start feature?
When RES was first introduced, it was a pretty big deal and felt like cutting-edge technology, but these days it often comes standard — just as remotely unlocking your car doors has evolved from sci-fi to everyday practice. You'll find a dedicated remote start button on key fobs for a wide range of vehicles from most major automakers. The way the button works may vary from model to model — for example, some need to be double tapped or used in conjunction with the lock button, while others must be long pressed for two or three or even four seconds, depending on the vehicle.
Some automakers have even expanded the remote start button's functionality and/or use a different icon — that's why BMW has a diamond button on its key fob, for instance. While RES is now commonly available, some companies will charge you extra for the feature or even require a paid subscription. In general, the more premium the trim, the more likely you'll be able to remotely start the vehicle.
Fancier (and more expensive) brands like Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, and Porsche offer RES, but you can also get it from humbler brands like Mazda, Nissan, Buick, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi. Other automakers that offer RES include Ford, Toyota, Honda, Audi, Kia, Volvo, Mini, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, GMC, Lincoln, Acura, Ram, Subaru, Volkswagen, and more. Chevrolet also has the feature available for all of its models made after 2023. If you own one and the RES or any of the other buttons aren't working, it may be time to change the battery of your Chevy key fob.
What vehicles don't use RES, and can you add remote start to your current car?
An important safety feature built into the design of the remote engine start system is a wired sensor that will ensure your vehicle is in neutral before automatically starting the ignition. This makes sense — you don't want to remote start your car from your house just to see it rolling past your window a few moments later. Because most manual transmissions use mechanical shift linkage rather than electrical sensors, your key fob won't be able to confirm whether or not the vehicle is in neutral. Since this is such an important safety feature, this means that most stick-shift vehicles won't come with RES. Hopefully, this isn't a huge deal — if you're the type of person who likes to manually change gears, perhaps you won't mind manually starting the engine, either.
Other vehicles that don't offer RES are, naturally, older ones that pre-date the technology. If you're buying a pre-owned car — especially one from over a decade ago — don't be surprised if there's no circle arrow on your key fob, or if you even get a key fob with remote lock/unlock features. You might also buy a used car that could've had the feature but was originally sold without it.
If you're really intent on using RES with a vehicle that didn't come with it, you can sometimes acquire RES factory kits made by the manufacturer that you or a professional can install. You can also find third-party aftermarket kits, including for some vehicles that never had the feature to begin with. One other type of vehicle that typically doesn't have a remote start button on its key fob is a fully-electric one — but it may come with something even better.
Some vehicles can drive right up to you
Besides stick-shift and used cars, fully-electric vehicles usually don't have a traditional remote start feature. There is no gearbox in most EVs, so there is no "neutral" to check. Technically, there's no engine to start either — revving up your EV is more akin to turning on your desktop computer than it is turning the ignition in a traditional ICE vehicle. Some EV models don't come with key fobs at all and instead work with paired smartphone apps.
Even though many EVs don't come with a circle arrow button for you to remote start your car, their highly-advanced computer controls often allow you to set the climate before you get in, which is probably the primary reason why you'd want the feature in the first place. On top of that, some electric vehicles can do you one better than remote start and drive right up to you — this is typically called a summon command and it's becoming increasingly common as more autonomous driving features are integrated into modern cars.
For example, Tesla offers a "smart summon" feature that initially had a rocky rollout. By activating it, you can move certain Tesla models to your exact location using your phone's GPS. The EV can autonomously pull out of parking spaces and maneuver around corners and through parking lots, though you should keep a close eye on it and maintain a clear line of sight between you and your vehicle. This feature can be especially useful if you're coming out of a supermarket with a ton of groceries or just don't want to manually back out of a tight parking spot. Other similar features are offered by other automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz's "Intelligent Park Pilot" and Audi's automated valet parking garage.