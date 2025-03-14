How To Change The Battery In A Chevy Key Fob
The fob for your Chevrolet should work for years, but eventually, the battery will need replacing. When you look at the fob, it might not be obvious how to do this. In some cases, you just slide a panel on the back of the fob. The latest key fobs for the Silverado are even built so that the key can be used as a screw driver. Older ones are less convenient, and some aftermarket fobs have the shell held in place by a screw. These aftermarket pieces take the same electronics and key as the original from Chevrolet, but the casing can be different.
You should determine what battery you need before proceeding, as many older Chevrolet fobs use a CR-3032, though newer ones use a CR-2450. Keep in mind that a CR-2032 is 20 mm across and 3.2 mm thick, and a CR-2450 is 24.5 mm in diameter and 5.0 mm thick, so they are not interchangeable. We do rank batteries from best to worst, but the choice is yours.
Late model Chevrolet fobs
Changing the battery in the latest-generation Chevrolet key fob, like the one for the current Chevrolet Silverado, is easy to do. The fob has a key release button on the side — press it. Remove the key, and in the space on the bottom of the fob, insert the key end and twist it to pop off the back cover. Now that the battery is exposed, place the key end under the battery and gently pry the battery out of the holder. Place an edge of the battery under the plastic lip and press the battery down so that it clicks into place. Replace the back cover, then slide the key back into place.
If a visual of the process would help, check out the video by Key Fob Rob on YouTube. Note that the latest Chevrolet key fobs use a CR-2450 coin battery, which is smaller in diameter and thicker than the CR2032.
Older Chevrolet key fobs
Slightly older Chevrolet key fobs have a back panel that pops off sideways to access the battery compartment. First, push the key button down to release it. Place your thumb into the space where the key folds into and pop off the back of the fob. You will see the CR2032 battery in its holder. Releasing the battery is easy, though it might not seem obvious. Push down on the battery and slide it slightly under the plastic lip, and the battery should pop up.
Once the battery is out, installation is simple. Tuck an edge of the new CR2032 battery under the plastic lip, then press down on the battery. It should snap into place. Once the battery is in, place the back cover into position and press it back into place. If a visual of the battery replacement is needed, the YouTube video on changing the battery in a mid-to-late 2010s Chevrolet Equinox key fob shows how to pop the battery out and place in the new one.
Aftermarket Chevrolet key fobs
Aftermarket Chevrolet key fobs still use the circuit board and key from the OEM fob, but they don't usually have Chevrolet's cover closing mechanisms. The fob in the photo is held together with a screw. If your fob has a plastic circle on the back, gently pry it off with a fingernail to expose the screw. Remove the screw and then the back panel of the fob. Now that you have access to the battery, you can pry it out with a small flat-head screwdriver. Be careful that the flat metal spring connector that touches the side of the battery doesn't fly away. Make sure that when you put the battery back in, the positive side is face down. When you have replaced the battery, close the fob.
Changing your Chevrolet key fob can be relatively easy, but it takes a little patience and an eye on some small components. And if you have too many fobs, consider getting a universal key fob.