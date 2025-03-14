How To Change The Battery In A Chevy Key Fob

The fob for your Chevrolet should work for years, but eventually, the battery will need replacing. When you look at the fob, it might not be obvious how to do this. In some cases, you just slide a panel on the back of the fob. The latest key fobs for the Silverado are even built so that the key can be used as a screw driver. Older ones are less convenient, and some aftermarket fobs have the shell held in place by a screw. These aftermarket pieces take the same electronics and key as the original from Chevrolet, but the casing can be different.

You should determine what battery you need before proceeding, as many older Chevrolet fobs use a CR-3032, though newer ones use a CR-2450. Keep in mind that a CR-2032 is 20 mm across and 3.2 mm thick, and a CR-2450 is 24.5 mm in diameter and 5.0 mm thick, so they are not interchangeable. We do rank batteries from best to worst, but the choice is yours.