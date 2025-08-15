Chevy Chevelle Malibu SS 396: How Much HP Does It Have & How Fast Can One Go?

The golden age of the muscle car provided us with many nameplates that are now considered legendary. Among these iconic machines is the Chevrolet Chevelle, one of the most successful models in the company's history. While base versions may not have boasted tarmac-melting performance, the hottest iterations really are muscle car royalty. Before the fastest and most powerful debuted at the tail-end of the decade – the SS 454 – Chevrolet kept gearheads busy with the Chevelle Malibu SS 396.

This iteration was introduced in 1965, which was only the second year of production for the Chevelle. While base models made do with a 220-horsepower 283ci V8, or an optional 300-hp 327ci V8, the SS 396 kicked out an additional 75 hp more from its class-leading 396ci V8. The exact engine used was dubbed the L37, the first big-block engine to find its way under the Chevelle's hood, and it came as part of the optional Z16 package.

Come the following model year, 1966, Chevrolet decided to move away from the SS 396 being just an optional package and instead chose to debut it as a trim in its own right. Smaller engine options were dropped from the SS line-up, although buyers were now given a choice of two outputs — the already established 375-hp engine, or a tamer 325-hp version. This flagship Chevelle continued until the close of the first generation in 1968, where it made way for the second-gen model, which continued the big-block legacy by using the 454ci V8.