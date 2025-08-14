No, The Pope Does Not Have A Private Jet - Here's How He Flies

The smallest country in the world is none other than Vatican City. It's less than a fifth of a mile in size, at 0.17 square miles, while the mighty city of Rome around it covers approximately 496 square miles. A small size, however, does not mean it's insignificant. Far from it. Vatican City's head of state is the pope, currently Pope Leo XIV, who is also ruler of the Holy See. His country might be small in terms of land mass, but it's an international heavyweight, necessitating official travel at times.

An influential politician of this caliber will typically spend a lot of time on private jets. The most prominent example, perhaps, is the U.S. President's Air Force One, transporting the president over the years. The pope is a unique case, though, in that he does not have his own private jet. Nevertheless, given his status, His Holiness still has his own unique and exclusive arrangements that he will adhere to when traveling by air, adaptable to the specific places that he's visiting.

An airplane carrying the pope is sometimes referred to as Shepherd One. Just as Air Force One isn't a specific plane but a call sign used to identify one carrying the president, the so-called Shepherd One isn't a specific plane either. According to Christopher White, National Catholic Reporter's Vatican correspondent (via Messenger of Saint Anthony) says, "... the Vatican does not own its own aircraft. When the pope accepts an invitation to travel to a particular country, the Vatican has to charter an aircraft to take him there and bring him back to Rome."