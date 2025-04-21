Pope Francis' Warning About The Use Of Modern Technology May Surprise You
Pope Francis died today at the age of 88. Throughout his time as Pope, Francis was known for remaining keenly aware of what's happening in the world at any given time. As such, he was not afraid of giving his thoughts on political happenings around the world, or sharing his opinions on recent technological advancements. After all, nearly the entirety of the Catholic Church relied on his guidance.
Vatican News reported that at a 2023 workshop, titled "Converging on the person: Emerging Technologies for the Common Good," Pope Francis noted that existing and developing technology can't have such an impact that it proves to be a detriment instead of a help. Technology must serve humanity as a whole, not the other way around.
Additionally, Pope Francis said developing technology can't negate the general human experience; and in doing so, can't push vulnerable people out to the fringes, stating: "In the network of relationships, both subjective and community, technology cannot replace human contact, the virtual cannot replace the real and neither can social media replace the social sphere."
Pope Francis believed tech should not replace people
Technology, according to Pope Francis, also has to reflect the culture in which it was developed as to not strip the humanity out of the entire process. Overall, he says that technology can't get so advanced and pervasive that it removes the human experience entirely. Social media was a particular concern of his, but the same sentiment could apply to emerging technology like artificial intelligence, and any number of other fields of research. The statements and feelings by Pope Francis stem from the wider scope of the humanitarian framework from Christian ethics.
During the workshop, Pope Francis also wanted to make sure "scientific and technological growth is increasingly reconciled with a parallel development of the human being." Essentially, technology can't replace people in the world of social development or social interaction. In warning, he's cautioning against becoming so advanced that humanity can be factored out of the equation entirely.