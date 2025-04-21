Pope Francis' Warning About The Use Of Modern Technology May Surprise You

Pope Francis died today at the age of 88. Throughout his time as Pope, Francis was known for remaining keenly aware of what's happening in the world at any given time. As such, he was not afraid of giving his thoughts on political happenings around the world, or sharing his opinions on recent technological advancements. After all, nearly the entirety of the Catholic Church relied on his guidance.

Advertisement

Vatican News reported that at a 2023 workshop, titled "Converging on the person: Emerging Technologies for the Common Good," Pope Francis noted that existing and developing technology can't have such an impact that it proves to be a detriment instead of a help. Technology must serve humanity as a whole, not the other way around.

Additionally, Pope Francis said developing technology can't negate the general human experience; and in doing so, can't push vulnerable people out to the fringes, stating: "In the network of relationships, both subjective and community, technology cannot replace human contact, the virtual cannot replace the real and neither can social media replace the social sphere."

Advertisement