How Does An Electric Vehicle's Powertrain Impact The Car's Range?

The way that an electric vehicle's (EV) powertrain impacts the car's range is related to several different factors. One is the size of the battery in your EV. All else being equal, a larger battery with a higher kWh rating gives you more range. A larger capacity battery has more stored energy in it, letting you go farther on a charge compared to a smaller battery. If you think of your battery as similar to the gas tank in an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, a larger battery, like a larger gas tank, will let you go farther.

Another powertrain factor that impacts an EV's range is the power consumption of its electric motor or motors, if there is more than one. Driven in a similar manner, a single-engine, two-wheel drive EV will have more range than a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) EV, assuming they both have the same size battery. This is also due to the single motor system's lower weight and higher efficiency, which eliminates the weight and the added power consumption of a second motor.

One more factor of your EV powertrain that affects its range is the size of its wheels. Generally speaking, smaller diameter wheels will produce higher range figures, compared to larger diameter wheels. This is because smaller wheels and tires tend to weigh less, which means that less energy is required to get them moving. This directly translates to greater range in an EV. These factors are the primary contributors to 5 EVs with the worst range (and 5 with the best).