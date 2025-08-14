How To Stop A MacBook From Starting When You Open It

Before running any Terminal commands, it's crucial to know what kind of Mac you have and what macOS version it's running. Apple Silicon Macs and Intel Macs handle Auto Boot settings differently, and using the wrong command can cause problems. If you have an Apple Silicon Mac running macOS Sequoia 15 or later, like the MacBook Air M4 (2025), you can disable Auto Boot completely from the Terminal app, which you can find in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.

Turn off Auto Boot when opening the lid and connecting to power with this command: sudo nvram BootPreference=%00 You can also disable Auto Boot partially, like only when opening the lid, with sudo nvram BootPreference=%01 To disable Auto Boot only when connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%02.

If you change your mind and want to restore normal auto boot behavior, enter the Terminal command: sudo nvram -d BootPreference to delete that setting in the NVRAM. These are the only Apple-supported methods for silicon Macs, and won't interfere with your Mac's normal startup process.