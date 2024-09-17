This Is The Safest Way To Clean Under Your MacBook Keyboard

Whether you're using the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max or another model, your MacBook is an investment, and you want to keep it in tip-top condition for as long as possible. When it comes to the maintenance to-do list for your MacBook, though, cleaning under its keyboard may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

If you have a brand-new MacBook Air M3, you'll probably be able to get away without giving its keyboard a thorough cleaning for at least a few months, maybe more. However, if you've been tapping away at your MacBook keyboard for more than a year or so, you should consider cleaning it. If you're like most people, crumbs and dust will find their way over time into the many small crevices and hard-to-reach spots on your MacBook keyboard, making cleaning it a must.

While giving your MacBook keyboard a good cleaning may seem easy enough, you want to make sure you're doing it the right way. That's because using the wrong products or techniques could do more harm than good. The same is true if you're cleaning the ports on your Mac or other components. The good news is, you won't have to invest in a lot of materials to clean under your MacBook keyboard. In fact, all you need is a can of compressed air with an attached straw. Once you've finished, your keyboard will be free of grime, and if you're dealing with unresponsive keys, they should be unstuck, too.

