What Is Ford's Trailer Sway Control And How Does It Make Towing Safer?

If you've ever towed a trailer, you know that keeping it steady is half the battle. Trailer sway is that sudden side-to-side motion — also called snaking, fishtailing, or oscillation — that can strike due to crosswinds, rough roads, or uneven weight distribution. Left unchecked, it can build fast, making your rig harder to control and potentially putting you in danger. Not too long ago, drivers with trailers depended on precautionary checks like the 80% rule and weight distribution hitches (WDH), which work to distribute the tongue weight of the trailer evenly across the tow car and trailer. While effective, it didn't offer much help once trailer sway started.

But that changed in 2009, when Ford introduced Trailer Sway Control in the Ford F-150 — a segment-first feature and game-changer in the world of trailer towing. Ford's Trailer Sway Control (TSC) is an advanced safety feature that uses onboard sensors to detect the onset of trailer sway. When stability is detected, TSC automatically reduces engine torque and applies braking individually on each wheel to bring the trailer back in line and keep the sway under control, stabilizing the vehicle-trailer setup. Trailer Sway Control is now standard on many vehicles from other brands like Ram and Toyota.