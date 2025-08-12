These 5 Cars Are The Most Likely To Make It To 200K Miles In 2025 (According To Consumer Reports)
As vehicle prices continue to rise, the willingness to hold onto your old vehicle as it approaches high mileage is there. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction for a new car reached $51,124 in 2025, marking the highest average recorded price paid. To give a comparison, Kelley Blue Book stated in 2015 that the then-average transaction price for a vehicle was just $33,801, a nearly $20,000 difference.
To that end, Consumer Reports recently put out its list of the 12 vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark over the course of the vehicle's lifetime, of which we've highlighted the top five. Surprisingly, only two auto manufacturers are represented in the top five vehicles, although the names of the brands shouldn't surprise you, as they have consistently put out reliable vehicles. Toyota and Honda maintain a chokehold on the top five vehicles that are most likely to make it to 200,000 miles.
Whether you're looking for an SUV or a sedan, one of the following vehicles on this list will be right for you. Just remember, by choosing one of these vehicles, you'll have a car that will likely last to the 200,000-mile mark.
Toyota Corolla
The Toyota Corolla is one of the most beloved vehicles on the road today, and as it approaches its 60th anniversary, the Corolla remains the best-selling vehicle in automotive history. The Corolla features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) to produce 169 horsepower.
Step inside and you'll be treated to cloth upholstery on manually adjustable seats, although you can upgrade to the XSE trim for an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The back seats offer enough room for smaller adults and children, though many people may not feel very comfortable in the back. There is also 13.1 cubic feet of space with the split folding seats in use, which upgrades to 23 cubic feet when the back seats are folded.
Tech features are abundant in the Corolla, starting with a standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system next to a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Drivers will also have access to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The Corolla currently has a starting price of $22,725 and can run up to $28,940 for the Corolla Hybrid XLE.
Toyota Prius
Coming up next in the list of the five cars most likely to make it 200,000 miles is the Toyota Prius, the pinnacle of hybrid vehicle technology. The Toyota Prius has sold more models than any other hybrid vehicle on the market today. The newest generation of the Prius also has some of the most unique styling in the model's history.
The newest Prius is available in a number of trims, starting with the LE and running all the way up to the Limited AWD. The Prius LE currently starts at $28,350, meaning it falls well below the industry average for new car transactions. Even at the top of the line, the Prius Limited AWD trim is still below the industry average with a starting price of $36,765. Toyota also offers the Prius as a plug-in hybrid model.
The Prius comes powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 194 horsepower. For Prius Plug-In Hybrid models, that output is upped to 220 horsepower. Toyota claims that the overall range of the Prius, with both the electric motor and the internal combustion engine, is around 600 miles. That's perfect for long road trips.
Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is one of the best four-door sedans on the market, and it's also one of the five vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark during its lifetime. The Honda Accord, which is now also available as a hybrid vehicle, seats five passengers across two rows and has some of the best fuel economy in its class. Not only that, in its base configuration, the Accord is blacked out with black window trim, 17-inch black wheels, a black shark-fin antenna, and black mirror caps.
With a starting price of $28,295 for the Sport trim, the Accord is on the pricier side, although it is far more affordable than the average transaction price. The Touring Hybrid trim, which is the top-of-the-line Accord, runs just under $40,000 and comes with a heated steering wheel, a premium Bose sound system, and built-in Google.
The front-wheel-drive non-hybrid Accord comes powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 192 horsepower. A CVT comes standard and is the only transmission available, as Honda has dropped the manual transmission. Hybrid models for the Accord are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors for a combined 204 horsepower.
Honda CR-V
Available as both a hybrid and a non-hybrid, the Honda CR-V is the only SUV on this list of vehicles most likely to make it to 200,000 miles. As one of the best compact SUVs on the market today, the CR-V hits almost every box a prospective SUV owner is looking for. Add in the fact that all-wheel drive is available, and the CR-V also proves that it can handle inclement weather as well as family road trips.
The easiest way to get behind the wheel of a Honda CR-V is in the LX trim, which has a starting price of $30,920. It may have the highest starting price of any of the vehicles on this list, but the CR-V is also the only SUV here. At the top of the line is the CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid, which will run a prospective owner over $42,000.
The gas-powered Honda CR-V features a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated with a CVT. The CR-V won't win many races, but it provides enough power for daily driving and accelerating onto the highway. The hybrid version of the CR-V is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors for a combined output of 204 horsepower.
Toyota Camry
When it comes to what an owner wants from a mass-market affordable sedan, it's hard to ask for more when it comes to the Toyota Camry. Add in now that it is the top vehicle on the Consumer Reports list of the vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark. The biggest thing that separates the Camry from its rivals is that it now includes a hybrid engine.
The most affordable way to find yourself in the front seat of a Toyota Camry is in the LE trim, which starts at $28,700. Even at the top of the lineup, in the XSE trim, Toyota doesn't charge an arm and a leg. The top-of-the-line Camry XSE will cost owners just under $35,000. That extra money also gives drivers the opportunity to have interesting two-tone colors for their new car.
The updated hybrid Camry is now powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a front electric motor for a combined 225 horsepower. All that power is run through a CVT and is passed to either the front wheels or all of them during driving. Unfortunately, the Camry lacks expression when it's being driven, and the Sport mode is amateur.