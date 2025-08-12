These 5 Cars Are The Most Likely To Make It To 200K Miles In 2025 (According To Consumer Reports)

As vehicle prices continue to rise, the willingness to hold onto your old vehicle as it approaches high mileage is there. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction for a new car reached $51,124 in 2025, marking the highest average recorded price paid. To give a comparison, Kelley Blue Book stated in 2015 that the then-average transaction price for a vehicle was just $33,801, a nearly $20,000 difference.

To that end, Consumer Reports recently put out its list of the 12 vehicles most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark over the course of the vehicle's lifetime, of which we've highlighted the top five. Surprisingly, only two auto manufacturers are represented in the top five vehicles, although the names of the brands shouldn't surprise you, as they have consistently put out reliable vehicles. Toyota and Honda maintain a chokehold on the top five vehicles that are most likely to make it to 200,000 miles.

Whether you're looking for an SUV or a sedan, one of the following vehicles on this list will be right for you. Just remember, by choosing one of these vehicles, you'll have a car that will likely last to the 200,000-mile mark.