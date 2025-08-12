How Much Do Harbor Freight Tube Benders Cost & Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

If you're into DIY tasks and hobbies or you work in the trades, there's a good chance you're familiar with Harbor Freight. The chain of stores is known primarily for its expansive inventory of hand and power tools. These gadgets and devices are generally more affordable than big-name brands' products, but range in price and quality levels from entry-level budget tools to those that can often rival more expensive names. While Harbor Freight may be most famous for its tools, the store's inventory is extremely large, and it sells everything from lawn and garden decor to outdoor lighting and camping accessories.

One interesting class of tools sold at Harbor Freight is tube benders. Not to be confused with pipe benders, which are built to bend and shape thicker and heavier-duty pipe, tube benders are designed for manipulating smaller and thinner-walled tubes. Because tubing tends to have thinner walls than piping, bending it requires more delicacy. Tube benders often feature a mandrel, which is inserted into the hollow part of the tube to prevent kinks from forming during the bending process. Pipe benders, on the other hand, work by applying pressure to a section of the pipe, creating a bend, which may have a flattened section.

While Harbor Freight does not sell any mandrel-style tube benders (these devices tend to be extremely expensive), it does offer three other types of hand-operated tube benders. Two of these tools cost $9.99 each, while the third comes in at $139.99. These devices range in their capacities, but are chiefly designed for use with smaller copper, aluminum, and steel tubes. These tools aren't too costly, but we were interested in seeing if they're worth it at all. So, we checked out the user reviews, and here's what we learned.