Does Cummins Make V6 Engines?

There are a ton of diesel engine options globally praised for their reliability, build quality, and long-term durability. Some of the most respected diesel options in America include the Ford 7.3L Powerstroke, Mercedes-Benz OM617, BMW M57, and the Duramax LBZ. However, when it comes to domestic options, the legendary Cummins 6BT 5.9L diesel engine sits at the top of the list of best American diesel engines — renowned for its simplicity, strength, and unmatched longevity.

Cummins engines have proven the test of time, powering RAM vehicles (formerly Dodge) since 1989 with the initial offering of the 5.9-liter 12-valve, inline-six cylinder engine on the Dodge D250 and D350 pickup trucks. These trucks marked the beginning of a partnership that has lasted more than 30 years between Dodge and Cummins. The American automaker isn't the only manufacturer to enjoy the privilege of having its models run Cummins engines — Isuzu, Chevrolet, Nissan, JAC Motors, and even Ford Motors have had partnerships with Cummins for specific models.

Throughout their history, Cummins has earned a good reputation for developing inline six and V8 diesel engines in the industrial, commercial, and pickup truck segments. The American diesel engine manufacturer has also developed inline four-cylinder engines, particularly on their B series (both inline six and inline four configurations). Is there a possibility you'd find a Cummins V6 diesel engine? The short answer is no, at least not for the automotive market.

However, according to a 2006 Motortrend article, Cummins developed two prototypes for Dodge's 2009 models — a 4.2-liter V6 and a 5.6-liter V8. The prototype designs had strong potential, but despite having lower weight and better economy, neither engine went into production.