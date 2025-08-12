Does Cummins Make V6 Engines?
There are a ton of diesel engine options globally praised for their reliability, build quality, and long-term durability. Some of the most respected diesel options in America include the Ford 7.3L Powerstroke, Mercedes-Benz OM617, BMW M57, and the Duramax LBZ. However, when it comes to domestic options, the legendary Cummins 6BT 5.9L diesel engine sits at the top of the list of best American diesel engines — renowned for its simplicity, strength, and unmatched longevity.
Cummins engines have proven the test of time, powering RAM vehicles (formerly Dodge) since 1989 with the initial offering of the 5.9-liter 12-valve, inline-six cylinder engine on the Dodge D250 and D350 pickup trucks. These trucks marked the beginning of a partnership that has lasted more than 30 years between Dodge and Cummins. The American automaker isn't the only manufacturer to enjoy the privilege of having its models run Cummins engines — Isuzu, Chevrolet, Nissan, JAC Motors, and even Ford Motors have had partnerships with Cummins for specific models.
Throughout their history, Cummins has earned a good reputation for developing inline six and V8 diesel engines in the industrial, commercial, and pickup truck segments. The American diesel engine manufacturer has also developed inline four-cylinder engines, particularly on their B series (both inline six and inline four configurations). Is there a possibility you'd find a Cummins V6 diesel engine? The short answer is no, at least not for the automotive market.
However, according to a 2006 Motortrend article, Cummins developed two prototypes for Dodge's 2009 models — a 4.2-liter V6 and a 5.6-liter V8. The prototype designs had strong potential, but despite having lower weight and better economy, neither engine went into production.
Is the 5.9 Cummins a V6 engine?
The Cummins 5.9 is not a V6 engine. It is a 5.9-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine that was first used on Dodge trucks — it laid the foundation of the Cummins and Dodge (now RAM) partnership that runs to date. It's regarded by dieselheads not only as one of the best engines ever produced by Cummins, but also as one of the best diesel burners produced globally.
The 5.9L Cummins has several variations and was used in Dodge Ram trucks from 1989 to 2007. The main variations include the 12-valve that ran between 1989 and 1998, and the 24-valve between 1998 and 2007. The 24-valve was developed in two variants: the VP44 (mid 1998 to 2002) and the Common Rail, which ran between 2003 and 2007. According to diesel fans, Cummins had five good model year production runs – the 5.9L Cummins features in three. Today, Cummins primarily develops inline, six-cylinder diesel engines like the 5.9L and 6.7L for pickup trucks and commercial use.
For the Cummins V8 diesel options, the only one in real-world use was the 5.0L that was developed for the Nissan Titan XD, which was capable of 310 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. There were two versions of the 5.0L: the most mentioned used on the Nissan XD (discontinued in 2019), and a commercial version (ISV5.0L V8) that was offered in four different variations capable of between 200 hp and 275 hp and 520 lb-ft and 560 lb-ft of torque. The commercial version was a collaboration between Cummins and Tiffin Motorhomes. Cummins still lists both versions of the V8 on its site, with the Titan XD variant listed as a crate engine as of 2022. For the crate engine, interested parties need to submit a quote.