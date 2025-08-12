What Does RS Mean On The Honda Civic & How Does It Differ From The Si?

Beyond its famous H logo, Honda is one of those brands full of badges, trims, and even technical terms that hold great value to car enthusiasts. Type R, VTEC, and Si are a few that come to mind. RS is another one that can be added to the list of famous Honda names, but it's one that probably won't be as familiar to car enthusiasts in North America.

Though RS-badged Hondas aren't found in America, the RS name has been part of Honda's sporting history for over 50 years. Originally standing for Road Sailing, the RS designation first appeared on the Civic in the early 1970s and then returned in the modern era, first on the Honda Fit and now on the current Civic, as an enthusiast-oriented model that slots below the Civic Type R.

If that last part sounds a lot like the North American Civic Si, that's because the RS does indeed have the same general mission as the sport-injected Civic Si, but there are some key differences between the two. Let's break down the evolution of the Civic RS and see exactly how it differs from the American market Civic Si.