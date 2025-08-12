Here's How Cargo Ships Secure Their Shipping Containers

When the Ever Given became stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021, the BBC reported, it prevented approximately 12% of the world's trade from passing through. The Ever Given itself had a capacity for 20,000 containers. There's a vital distinction to be drawn, though, between simply having room for all these containers and being able to store them all safely and securely so they reach their destination. For the sake of safety and profitability alike, then, cargo ship operators ensure that the goods on board are secured.

Perhaps the most important containers in a stack, when it comes to the stability of the whole, are the ones on the bottom. Efforts start here with lashing rods. These are lengths of metal that hold containers in place, often the lower ones in a stack, connecting to small raised sections of the ship's deck through small holes. Shipping containers are designed to slot together and come in standard sizes for the specific use case in question, as determined by the International Organization For Standardization, and an awful lot of them can fit on a container ship.

Twist locks are also employed to secure shipping containers. In a typical model, the locking head is affixed to the first container, with the pointed head passing into the hole on the next container. They are then manually locked together. These are broadly used solutions for securing goods on cargo ships, adaptable to best suit specific vessels' individual needs.