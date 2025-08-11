What Is The Most Expensive Bentley Ever Sold From The Factory?

When we talk about Bentley, the first thing that comes to mind is how expensive their cars are. Bentley has been one of the most prestigious luxury brands since the early days of the automobile, building both racecars and luxury vehicles known for their exquisite craftsmanship. Over the years, Bentley has built some pretty expensive cars, which include bespoke models like Queen Elizabeth II's Bentley State Limousine with an estimated price of nearly $13 million. Bentley was also commissioned to build unique vehicles for the extensive car collection of the Sultan of Brunei and his family. This includes the Rapier, a two-door convertible at an estimated cost of nearly $4.4 million, and the Dominator SUV, believed to have cost $4 million.

But these were very limited production cars, which were commissioned by very specific people. The most expensive Bentley to come directly from the factory was the Bentley Mulliner Batur, priced at approximately $2.24 million. It offered a similar level of exclusivity, with just 18 coupes and 16 convertibles produced worldwide.