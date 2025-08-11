What Is The Most Expensive Bentley Ever Sold From The Factory?
When we talk about Bentley, the first thing that comes to mind is how expensive their cars are. Bentley has been one of the most prestigious luxury brands since the early days of the automobile, building both racecars and luxury vehicles known for their exquisite craftsmanship. Over the years, Bentley has built some pretty expensive cars, which include bespoke models like Queen Elizabeth II's Bentley State Limousine with an estimated price of nearly $13 million. Bentley was also commissioned to build unique vehicles for the extensive car collection of the Sultan of Brunei and his family. This includes the Rapier, a two-door convertible at an estimated cost of nearly $4.4 million, and the Dominator SUV, believed to have cost $4 million.
But these were very limited production cars, which were commissioned by very specific people. The most expensive Bentley to come directly from the factory was the Bentley Mulliner Batur, priced at approximately $2.24 million. It offered a similar level of exclusivity, with just 18 coupes and 16 convertibles produced worldwide.
What makes the Bentley Mulliner Batur so expensive?
The Bentley Mulliner Batur is crafted by Mulliner, Bentley's very own in-house coachbuilding and commissioning division. While it is based on the same platform as the Continental GT, it shares almost no body panels with it. It has its own distinct design, and every Batur is co-created with its customer. Available options include parts made from titanium, sustainable natural fibre composites, and even 3-D printed 18k gold. The sky's the limit for Batur customers in terms of options and customizations.
Powering the Bentley Mulliner Batur was the final version of the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine. In this application, it was at its best, producing 730 bhp and 738 lb-ft of torque. All that power is sent through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission powering all four wheels. The Batur also featured speed-tuned air suspension, four-wheel steering, torque vectoring, and an e-LSD. The Batur was the most expensive Bentley you could buy from the factory, and most of the limited-production cars were already reserved by the time it debuted back in 2022. The Batur also marked the end of the W12 engine's era, and paved the way for Bentley's future hybrid and electric models.