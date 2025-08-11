Which Oil Do F1 Teams Use? (And Why You Can't Use It In Your Car)

Formula 1 (F1) racing is one of the most exciting and dangerous forms of racing today, with vehicles traveling in excess of 220 mph through straightaways. The drivers must undergo intense training to withstand the up to 5 g's of pull they experience when making tight turns at speed. The engines in F1 vehicles are insanely powerful, with the current power units capable of producing nearly 1,000 horsepower out of a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 and electric motors.

With the intense heat produced from the engine components, F1 vehicles require top-of-the-line synthetic oil that can easily withstand those temperatures. Almost every team uses a different type of oil. This is because each team does meticulous work on their power units and determines which type of oil is best for their specific needs.

The Mercedes F1 team, for example, uses a specific type of PETRONAS Syntium synthetic oil that is engineered specifically for their F1 vehicles. Red Bull Racing, winners of the Formula 1 Constructor's Cup for the past two seasons, uses a specific type of Mobil 1 oil for their vehicles. The motor oil formula that F1 teams typically use is full synthetic 10W-60 oil — thicker than 5W-30 oil that is typically found in your average vehicle. You may think that the thicker oil used in some of the fastest cars in the world can also be used on your daily drives, but you couldn't be more wrong.