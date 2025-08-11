Which Oil Do F1 Teams Use? (And Why You Can't Use It In Your Car)
Formula 1 (F1) racing is one of the most exciting and dangerous forms of racing today, with vehicles traveling in excess of 220 mph through straightaways. The drivers must undergo intense training to withstand the up to 5 g's of pull they experience when making tight turns at speed. The engines in F1 vehicles are insanely powerful, with the current power units capable of producing nearly 1,000 horsepower out of a turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 and electric motors.
With the intense heat produced from the engine components, F1 vehicles require top-of-the-line synthetic oil that can easily withstand those temperatures. Almost every team uses a different type of oil. This is because each team does meticulous work on their power units and determines which type of oil is best for their specific needs.
The Mercedes F1 team, for example, uses a specific type of PETRONAS Syntium synthetic oil that is engineered specifically for their F1 vehicles. Red Bull Racing, winners of the Formula 1 Constructor's Cup for the past two seasons, uses a specific type of Mobil 1 oil for their vehicles. The motor oil formula that F1 teams typically use is full synthetic 10W-60 oil — thicker than 5W-30 oil that is typically found in your average vehicle. You may think that the thicker oil used in some of the fastest cars in the world can also be used on your daily drives, but you couldn't be more wrong.
Why you can't use F1 oil in your daily drive
There are very good reasons why motor oil is labeled and owners are pushed toward some motor oils instead of others. F1 motor oil is designed for high RPMs and extreme temperatures that your vehicle shouldn't reach, unless something catastrophic is happening in your engine bay. During a race, F1 engines can reach 15,000 RPM and exceed temperatures of 550 degrees Fahrenheit.
Normal cars that you see driving on the regular roads across the country will typically have engine temperatures that rarely exceed 220 degrees Fahrenheit. By using high-performance F1-rated motor oil in your regular car, you risk compromising its engine. Using oil that's too thick for your daily drive can cause your vehicle to require oil changes more frequently and can actually lower your engine's fuel efficiency. Beyond that, thicker oil means that starting your car in the winter may be a bit more difficult.
Additionally, the oil used by F1 teams isn't publicly available for sale from any popular motor oil brands, so even if you want to, you cannot use it in your regular vehicles.
Which oil is best for your vehicle
There are a number of different oil brands, types, and viscosities, meaning each engine and vehicle will require a specific type of oil. First, an explanation of the different types of motor oil. Synthetic motor oil, which is the type of oil F1 cars use, has gone through a chemical process to make sure there are as few impurities as possible. This helps it withstand extremely high temperatures better. Synthetic oil is typically used in high-performance vehicles.
Conventional oil is recommended for vehicles with fairly simple designs and engines without too much power. It can be found in a number of different viscosities. Synthetic blend motor oil is a mixture of synthetic oil and conventional oil. It can withstand colder temperatures, unlike true synthetic oil, and also provides greater oxidation resistance compared to conventional oil.
There is also high-mileage motor oil for vehicles that have surpassed the 75,000-mile mark. High-mileage motor oil features additives that help reduce the amount of oil that gets burnt off during driving. It also helps prevent leaks in vehicles with older engines.
Motor oil is also given grade designations depending on its viscosity, which is the oil's resistance to flow. The first number in a motor oil's designation determines the cold-temperature viscosity, while the second number indicates the high-temperature viscosity rating.