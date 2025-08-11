What Made The Ford GAA V8 Such An Iconic Engine For Its Time?

When it comes to Ford, two things are usually a given. The first is the impressive list of vehicles in the manufacturer's catalog, from the beloved and smooth F-150, to high-performance cars like the Ford GT and Mustang Shelby GT500.

Second is the company's penchant for being a trendsetter. Ford has numerous achievements to its name, including the implementation of the moving assembly line, which significantly improved the overall manufacturing process in terms of cost and efficiency.

For all it's known for, not many will tell you that Ford also built one of the most iconic engines of the 20th century, the GAA V8. At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is one of Ford's conventional engines, like the long-lasting 6.7-liter Power Stroke: Good, reliable, and under the hood of some of its best vehicles. While the engine was indeed good and reliable, it is its application and adaptability that truly set it apart from most other engines the automaker has ever produced.

You see, while engines like the Power Stroke have been used to power trucks, vans, and SUVs, the GAA V8 unique was mostly used to power World War II military tanks, specifically the M4 Sherman tank.

Even more interesting was that it was first designed for aviation purposes, which might explain its initial massive 27-litre size and 12 cylinders. In its military days, it boasted 525 gross horsepower, and 1,050 pound-feet of torqueat low rpms. The engine also saw extensive outside of the M4 Sherman, thanks to its power and reliability.