Car chases are a part of global popular culture, and the filming of the most iconic movie car chases of all time spans more than a half century. Car chases aren't just for movie producers with bulging budgets, though. In April 2002, a bank robbery in Wrestedt, Germany, led to one of the longest and most dangerous police chases in history. Three armed men stormed the bank, fleeing with 200,000 Euros (about $175,000 at the time) and two female bank employees as hostages. The suspects drove off in a silver SEAT while firing shots into the air, continued east out of Germany, covered the entire breadth of Poland, and crossed the border into Ukraine. SEAT (pronounced "SAY-ott") is a Spanish auto company and one of the lesser-known brands in the Volkswagen Auto Group.

Authorities from all three nations pursued the robbers for 1,300 km (just over 800 miles) as they drove at speeds up to 150 km/h (92 mph). Despite having multiple opportunities to intervene, Polish authorities chose not to use lethal force while the hostages remained in the car. CNN reported Polish Interior Minister Krysztof Janik as saying on national radio, "We could have stopped them many times, but the question is at what price?"

The chase led to logistical problems for law enforcement. Jurisdiction changed with every border crossing, and national and local police in the three countries had to coordinate efforts in real time. One hostage was able to escape unharmed when the SEAT ran low on gas near Lublin, Poland, and police later stopped the car near Rivne, Ukraine and arrested the robbers at gunpoint. The whole incident wouldn't have been out of place in a Hollywood blockbuster, and fortunately the dangerous chase and gunplay didn't result in any injuries or deaths.