What Was The German Military's Answer To The US Jeep In World War 2?
Much like WWII helped to build the Jeep empire we know today, the German military's answer to the Jeep helped shape the Volkswagen brand. Ferdinand Porsche began working on the development of Adolf Hitler's Volkswagen, or "people's car" in English, in the mid-1930s. However, WWII broke out before the newly built Wolfsburg manufacturing plant could ramp up production.
Instead, Porsche was tasked with the development of a light-duty military personnel carrier, which would be known as the Kübelwagen. The Kübelwagen Type 82 is often credited as the foundation of the Volkswagen brand, although the history behind its production is dark.
During the war, the Kübelwagen Type 82, its name often shortened to Kübel, served German forces much the same way the early Jeep served U.S. and Allied forces. The similarities between the roles of the two vehicles continued after the end of WWII, with both models building on their wartime reputations. While the first Civilian Jeeps, the CJ-2A, were marketed primarily for agricultural use, post-war Kübels helped many Europeans get back on the road.
How does the Kübelwagen Type 82 compare to the WWII Jeep?
The first major difference that stands out between Kübels and Willys MB Jeeps used in WWII, at least on paper, is the Kübel's two-wheel drive compared to Jeep's now-legendary four-wheel drive. While many consider the Willys MB Jeep to be the ultimate off-road machine, the Kübel possesses formidable off-road prowess as well.
One of the Kübel's advantages over the Willys MB Jeep is its curb weight. Where the MB weighs in at 2,453 pounds, the Kübel tips the scales at a mere 1,597 pounds. The Kübel's reduced weight often makes up for its two-wheel drive drivetrain, easily skimming over rugged terrain and making it easier to push by hand when it does get stuck. In addition, the Kübel gets better fuel economy with up to 30 mpg compared to the Jeep's 19 mpg, an important consideration given the limited resources available during wartime.
The Willys MB has advantages like a larger 15-gallon fuel tank (compared to 7.9 gallons for the Kübel), which gives it more driving range per tank, 285 miles versus 237. Finally, the Willys MB Jeep features a 134 cubic inch (2.2L) 4-cylinder with 60 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. The Kübel is powered by a 25 hp, 1.3L (79.3-cubic-inch) 4-cylinder with 55 lb-ft of torque.