What Was The German Military's Answer To The US Jeep In World War 2?

Much like WWII helped to build the Jeep empire we know today, the German military's answer to the Jeep helped shape the Volkswagen brand. Ferdinand Porsche began working on the development of Adolf Hitler's Volkswagen, or "people's car" in English, in the mid-1930s. However, WWII broke out before the newly built Wolfsburg manufacturing plant could ramp up production.

Instead, Porsche was tasked with the development of a light-duty military personnel carrier, which would be known as the Kübelwagen. The Kübelwagen Type 82 is often credited as the foundation of the Volkswagen brand, although the history behind its production is dark.

During the war, the Kübelwagen Type 82, its name often shortened to Kübel, served German forces much the same way the early Jeep served U.S. and Allied forces. The similarities between the roles of the two vehicles continued after the end of WWII, with both models building on their wartime reputations. While the first Civilian Jeeps, the CJ-2A, were marketed primarily for agricultural use, post-war Kübels helped many Europeans get back on the road.