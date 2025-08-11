Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Did The US Military Use In WW2?
There are numerous reasons for World War II being taught as extensively as it is, even almost a full century after it began. The massive scale of the conflict, the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, and the astounding and unnecessary loss of life remain points of conversation to this day. The same can be said for the advancement of warfare technology that occurred on all sides throughout the globe-spanning conflict. Tanks shaped the course of World War II and dogfights with then-cutting edge-planes were far from uncommon, but what of the more simple, less action-oriented creations of the era?
Motorcycles were a focal point of the war, especially for the United States military. Harley-Davidson, the foremost motorcycle manufacturer in the nation up to that point, was more than eager to help the U.S. and its allies. Thus, the company began producing the Harley-Davidson WLA motorcycle — a militaristic facelift to the existing WL model — to aid in messenger and military police responsibilities.
Additions to the bike included a blackout kit for the lights, an oil bath air filtration system, and a bracket to hold onto a machine gun scabbard. Soldiers enlisted in the British, Canadian, and Russian militaries used them as well. Harley also produced the desert-ready XA model, though it didn't see combat. As it turns out, though, the company did far more than just create bikes.
Harley-Davidson played a major role in World War II
Harley-Davidson ramped up production of the WLA significantly throughout World War II. Over the course of the conflict, it's estimated that over 80,000 units were assembled for military use. As if that wasn't impressive enough for such a short span of time, Harley-Davidson contributed to the war effort in other ways. To make sure these military bikes were running at peak efficiency, the brand made some changes to its mechanic school, the Harley-Davidson Service School. It was rebranded as the Harley-Davidson Quartermaster School – a name established during World War I – and shifted its focus to keep military mechanics as knowledgeable as possible about the WLA.
Harley-Davidson also utilized its publication, The Enthusiast, to keep soldiers and those back home in the U.S. connected. It covered morale-boosting stories of U.S.-based mechanics and riders, and printed stories that servicepeople wrote in. They discussed everything from their experiences riding the WLA to their desire to return to their motorcycle clubs back in the states. With all of that in mind, it's fair to say that its involvement in World War II was one of the most important moments in Harley-Davidson history.
Thankfully, World War II concluded in 1945, sending military riders back to their homes and the roads they knew best. With the end of the war, though, what became of the WLA and Harley's partnership with the U.S. military?
The WLA and Harley-Davidson after World War II
The end of World War II marked the end of the Harley-Davidson WLA, at least for a few years. Whatever models were left became military surplus and were sold to civilian riders. Many of these buyers elected to pull them apart and add aftermarket elements, as the popularity of motorcycle riding and customization escalated into and throughout the 1950s. The WLA did go back into production briefly in 1949 during the Korean War before bowing out yet again 1952, roughly a year before the conflict ended. With that, the WLA era came to an end.
With the WLA retired for good, Harley-Davidson sought to develop a new military model. In the second half of the '50s, the Harley-Davidson XLA went into production. Much like the WLA, it was a revision of a civilian model, the XL, and was intended more so for patrol use than combat. It didn't stick around long, though, and was discontinued in 1965.
It wasn't until decades later during the '90s that Harley-Davidson would have its final hurrah as a U.S. military motorcycle manufacturer. Only a few hundred units of the Harley MT500 were produced and put to use by the military. Several truly iconic military motorcycles have made their way into the history books. There's no denying that the World War II staple, the Harley-Davidson WLA, earned its place within this elite class during its time in service.