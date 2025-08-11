Which Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Did The US Military Use In WW2?

There are numerous reasons for World War II being taught as extensively as it is, even almost a full century after it began. The massive scale of the conflict, the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, and the astounding and unnecessary loss of life remain points of conversation to this day. The same can be said for the advancement of warfare technology that occurred on all sides throughout the globe-spanning conflict. Tanks shaped the course of World War II and dogfights with then-cutting edge-planes were far from uncommon, but what of the more simple, less action-oriented creations of the era?

Motorcycles were a focal point of the war, especially for the United States military. Harley-Davidson, the foremost motorcycle manufacturer in the nation up to that point, was more than eager to help the U.S. and its allies. Thus, the company began producing the Harley-Davidson WLA motorcycle — a militaristic facelift to the existing WL model — to aid in messenger and military police responsibilities.

Additions to the bike included a blackout kit for the lights, an oil bath air filtration system, and a bracket to hold onto a machine gun scabbard. Soldiers enlisted in the British, Canadian, and Russian militaries used them as well. Harley also produced the desert-ready XA model, though it didn't see combat. As it turns out, though, the company did far more than just create bikes.