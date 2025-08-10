What Is An Impossible Turn In Aviation And Why Is It So Risky?

Millions of travelers around the world are able to have safe and uneventful flights every day, and this is an enormous testament to the skill, experience, and knowledge of the crew that make it all happen. The key to achieving this is, wherever possible, eliminating variables and mitigating risks. Despite this diligence, and though flight is often considered one of the safest ways to travel, emergencies can and do happen.

Taking off is a particularly critical and potentially dangerous phase of the flight, as Allied Pilots Association spokesman Dennis Tajer explained to CNN Travel: "For the actual flying for takeoff, you're at a heavier weight. You're accelerating from zero to the speed of being able to fly." Should there be an issue during takeoff or ascent, one potential option open to a pilot is the so-called impossible turn. This involves a dramatic turn to land the aircraft back on the same runway it just left. As Pilot Institute notes, it's very possible that, depending on the timing of the engines losing power or similar calamity, the aircraft may not have gained enough height for the maneuver to be possible at all, but there's even more to worry about than that. While airliners may be able to fly with only one of their engines, a single-engine aircraft is in a worse position. Any pilot attempting this turn must continue angling the aircraft until it is on a safe and appropriate course to the runway. Factoring in other contributory elements like the angle of attack and the angle of wind and how it could affect the course of the aircraft, all while coordinating crew on board, is vital.