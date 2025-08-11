What You Can Do If A Broken Key Gets Stuck In A Lock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever gotten a key copied in a sketchy store hoping to save a few bucks, only to realize that it doesn't fit the lock that well? Sometimes, it's just annoying to take a few extra seconds to get it to work properly. But in others, it can lead to serious problems, especially if the key ends up breaking and gets stuck inside the lock. Depending on if portions of the key are protruding enough, you can actually use something like tweezers or needle nose pliers to just pull it out, which are staples in most home tool kits. In some cases, you may need to lubricate it with graphite powder lubricant to loosen it up. For just a little over $5, you can get the 3-In-ONE Lock Dry Lube that more than 3,800+ people have given 4.4 stars.

If you're an arts and crafts kind of person, Locksmith Recommended also shared an interesting tutorial wherein they heat the end of the glue stick and attach it to the broken key. Afterward, they use it to slowly pull the key out from the door knob. Although, they did caution that it's only going to work if there is enough of the key outside the lock to grip it properly. That said, there's always a chance that your key broke a little closer to the inside of your lock. If this happened to you, you'll need to employ other solutions that need you to be a little more involved.