What You Can Do If A Broken Key Gets Stuck In A Lock
Have you ever gotten a key copied in a sketchy store hoping to save a few bucks, only to realize that it doesn't fit the lock that well? Sometimes, it's just annoying to take a few extra seconds to get it to work properly. But in others, it can lead to serious problems, especially if the key ends up breaking and gets stuck inside the lock. Depending on if portions of the key are protruding enough, you can actually use something like tweezers or needle nose pliers to just pull it out, which are staples in most home tool kits. In some cases, you may need to lubricate it with graphite powder lubricant to loosen it up. For just a little over $5, you can get the 3-In-ONE Lock Dry Lube that more than 3,800+ people have given 4.4 stars.
If you're an arts and crafts kind of person, Locksmith Recommended also shared an interesting tutorial wherein they heat the end of the glue stick and attach it to the broken key. Afterward, they use it to slowly pull the key out from the door knob. Although, they did caution that it's only going to work if there is enough of the key outside the lock to grip it properly. That said, there's always a chance that your key broke a little closer to the inside of your lock. If this happened to you, you'll need to employ other solutions that need you to be a little more involved.
Tips for removing a stuck, broken key without protrusion
Have you ever seen those spy or bank heist movies, wherein one of the characters take out a bobby pin from their hair, bends it into a hook, and uses it to pick locks? Well, you can do the same to fix your broken key problem, except instead of trying to open the door, you retrieve the other half of the key. Alternatively, you can also use paper clips, safety pins, or the little springs you can find from ballpoint pens. In general, the key is to bend the end of a flat wire, which fits the spaces between the broken key and the rest of the lock, to around 30 to 40 degrees. Depending on the type of lock, you may also need to use a screwdriver to orient it properly to help release the key.
If you're struggling with these DIY options, there are also various broken key removal tools that are available online, which often include extractors and fine needle picks. But if you find that you're dealing with this issue repeatedly, it may be time to get your keys made in a new place or change the doorknob entirely, especially if it is old or rusted. In addition, it's important to note that a replacing the keys for vehicles also introduce a whole new set of problems. In the past, we've talked about how replacing keys for Yamaha motorcycles requires more than going to your local locksmith.
How much to hire a locksmith
Should you be keen to give it one last go, you can contact a locksmith for help. In many ways, these professionals don't just have the right tools for the job, but they're also specifically trained to be able to open doors with the least amount of damage to your property. In general, Eufy claims that broken key extraction can reach up to $200. Not to mention, other factors can influence the pricing (and make it more expensive), such as the complexity of the lock, your location, and the locksmith's experience. Not to mention the added price if it's an emergency call that's past official working hours. Eufy says that it could potentially bump the cost up by another $175 on average, just for after-hours fees.
But if you are still committed to having physical keys, you can opt to hide spare keys near your door. While this might carry some degree of risk, there are plenty of key boxes with designs that can better conceal them, instead of just leaving them under a flower pot or welcome mat. On Amazon, a popular key hiding solution is the under $10 RocKey Safe, which can easily blend into your front yard's pathways. Made of poly resin to look like a literal rock, it has a 4.5-star review from more than 2,400 people. But of course, if you want to avoid issues with broken locks ever happening again, you can invest in a smart lock instead.