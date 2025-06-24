Can Yamaha Cut A Replacement Key Based On Your Motorcycle's VIN?

We're all guilty of losing a key at one point or another, especially if you have pets or toddlers in your house. Still, it's one thing to lose your house or office keys and another if it's a motorcycle key. Specifically, a Yamaha. Additionally, there's the annoying possibility that your key got bent — OEM Yamaha keys have a reputation for being soft. Once it bends, it'll still open the gas cap and bag locks, but sometimes, it won't turn the ignition.

Here's the truth. Getting a new OEM key won't be as easy as calling a locksmith and waiting a few hours for a replacement. If anything, cutting your OEM keys should be included in the list of things you need to know before buying a Yamaha because there are a couple of steps involved.

The good news is that Yamaha can provide a replacement key for your motorcycle. The catch is they'll need your motorcycle's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). This process is typically facilitated by an authorized Yamaha dealer. You'll need to provide additional documentation, including proof of ownership, and in some cases, the original key code. It's important to note that not all Yamaha dealers offer key replacement services, and the process of acquiring a replacement key may vary depending on your location and the model of your motorcycle.