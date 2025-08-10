Here's How This Strange Ship Can Flip From Horizontal To Vertical At Sea

Some of the wildest designs in engineering are born from a simple need. In the case of the Floating Instrument Platform, or FLIP, that need was for a research station that could sit dead still in the middle of a roiling ocean. The result is one of the most wonderfully bizarre vessels ever built. Measuring 108 meters long, the FLIP isn't really a ship at all. It's technically a massive spar buoy because it has no engine or propulsion of its own.

Its signature move is the flip, which is essentially a controlled sinking. This takes the FLIP from a horizontal, boat-like orientation to a vertical, standing one. How it works is deceptively simple. The process starts by flooding massive ballast tanks in the vessel's long, hollow tail. This leads to tons of water pouring in at a controlled rate, and air escapes with a whoosh. The entire transformation from horizontal to vertical takes about half an hour.

But the real magic happens in the last few minutes. The final rotation to 90 degrees occurs in a dramatic 90 seconds. During this process, its draft plummets from 12.6 feet to 300 feet. Life aboard is a trip. Inside, everything is built to work in two orientations. You'll find doors mounted on the floor and portholes in the ceiling. All these characteristics make it one of the weirdest, most specialized ships ever built.