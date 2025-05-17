What Is The Prairie-Masker Noise Reduction System?

The Prairie-Masker system is a two-part underwater noise reduction system used by U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines. It's designed to make vessels harder to detect by passive sonar, which listens for noise rather than sending out pings like active sonar. Prairie and Masker are separate systems but work in tandem. The Prairie system pushes compressed air through tiny holes in the edges of propeller blades, creating a curtain of bubbles.

These bubbles reduce the cavitation noise caused by spinning propellers, which is one of the loudest sounds a ship produces underwater. Masker, on the other hand, releases air from belts placed along the hull, forming a shield of air bubbles around the ship. This is especially helpful in masking machinery noise around the engine room before it reverberates through the water.

In simple terms, Prairie silences the propellers, Masker silences the engines. Together, they lower the ship's acoustic signature and make it harder for even the most advanced submarines or sonar buoys to track them. This tech remains in use today because, despite all the advances in stealth coatings and hull design, bubbles still work. It's not perfect, but it makes a huge difference in sonar evasion, and in naval warfare, staying undetected can mean staying alive.

