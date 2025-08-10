Can A Plane Land On A Helipad? It's Only Happened Once

A helipad, as the name would imply, is typically for helicopter use. The giant letter 'H' in its center is there for a reason, after all. In general, airplanes need an awful lot more room to land than a helicopter does, which is why airplane runways can stretch upwards of 3 miles. However, many people probably think of huge passenger airliners when they think of airplanes because those are the ones that most of us are familiar with. It would be impossible to land a Boeing 737 on a helipad, as the size of this plane itself is bigger than most helicopter pads. But that's not to say that there aren't smaller, more maneuverable models that could pull off such a feat.

Only one airplane is ever known to have landed successfully on a helipad, and it was a Carbon Cub flown by Polish aviator Łukasz Czepiela. His aircraft, at approximately 23 feet in length, was well-suited to the tremendous task dimension-wise. And when he pulled this off on March 14, 2023, he certainly chose an illustrious helipad on which to immortalize himself in aviation history.

The setting for his triumph was the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, a prestigious hotel that sports a helipad (pictured above) approximately 695.5 feet above ground level. It was a seemingly impossible and potentially fatal mission, with Czepiela addressing the scale of the task after his triumphant return: "Landing at the height of 200 meters, with no clear points of reference, is completely different from landing on the ground," he said, per Red Bull. "I had to fully trust my own skills. On the helipad, there was no room for mistakes." As it happened, his skills were more than up to the task.