Did Milwaukee Discontinue Its M28 Tool Line?

While it certainly looks like Milwaukee Tools has discontinued its M28 cordless tool line, the Wisconsin-based company hasn't made any official announcement regarding its status. There are still some M28 components available at various retailers, but those are likely from backstock or the last of Milwaukee's production. According to the Milwaukee Tools website, some of the company's M28 tools, such as the 4-Piece Combo Kit, are listed as "no longer available." Other M28 power tools listed on the website, including the M28 Sawzall Recip Saw that's part of the combo kit, still list places to buy them, but most are out of stock at the listed vendors.

We found several listings for Milwaukee M28 power tools online; this Milwaukee M28 Rotary Hammer Kit is listed on Amazon for $779.00, for example. However, there are risks associated with buying Milwaukee tools and accessories on Amazon or other unofficial Milwaukee retailers.

As a leading retail outlet for Milwaukee tools, The Home Depot only has a few M28-system listings. Those listings include a 3.0Ah Extended Capacity M28 Battery Pack ($186.19), a M28 Battery Charger ($72.09), and a M28 ½-inch Right Angle Drill as a "Tool-Only" offering for $257.49.