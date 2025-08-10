Did Milwaukee Discontinue Its M28 Tool Line?
While it certainly looks like Milwaukee Tools has discontinued its M28 cordless tool line, the Wisconsin-based company hasn't made any official announcement regarding its status. There are still some M28 components available at various retailers, but those are likely from backstock or the last of Milwaukee's production. According to the Milwaukee Tools website, some of the company's M28 tools, such as the 4-Piece Combo Kit, are listed as "no longer available." Other M28 power tools listed on the website, including the M28 Sawzall Recip Saw that's part of the combo kit, still list places to buy them, but most are out of stock at the listed vendors.
We found several listings for Milwaukee M28 power tools online; this Milwaukee M28 Rotary Hammer Kit is listed on Amazon for $779.00, for example. However, there are risks associated with buying Milwaukee tools and accessories on Amazon or other unofficial Milwaukee retailers.
As a leading retail outlet for Milwaukee tools, The Home Depot only has a few M28-system listings. Those listings include a 3.0Ah Extended Capacity M28 Battery Pack ($186.19), a M28 Battery Charger ($72.09), and a M28 ½-inch Right Angle Drill as a "Tool-Only" offering for $257.49.
What's the difference between Milwaukee's M28 and M18 battery and tool systems?
The most significant difference between Milwaukee's discontinued M28 and its flagship M18 battery and tool systems is their operating voltage. Milwaukee M28 batteries operate at a nominal 28 volts, while, as you might have guessed, M18 batteries deliver 18 volts.
While the two battery systems have a similar shape at first glance, they are not interchangeable. M28 batteries are also much larger than M18 varieties. When comparing a 3.0Ah battery from both systems, we see that the M18 battery is 4.5 inches long, 3.1 inches wide, 2.8 inches tall, and weighs 1.54 pounds. The 3.0Ah M28 battery measures 4.0 inches long, 7.0 inches wide, 7.13 inches tall, and weighs 2.35 pounds.
In the past, the Milwaukee M28 system provided considerably more power than the M18 line. However, the brushless motors found in the M18 Fuel line close the gap between the standard M18 tools and the outgoing M28 models.