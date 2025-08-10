What Is A Steer Car And How Does It Help Semi-Trucks Manage Long Loads?

Ever wondered how massive construction structures like a 160-foot-long, 150,000-pound concrete beam or a 100-foot-long wind turbine blade get transported? Well, it looks easy until you are standing next to the behemoth structure and trying to figure out how all the pieces got to the site.

The first thing that'll probably pop into your mind is a helicopter. Unfortunately, the Mil Mi-26, one of the world's heaviest-lifting helicopters, has a maximum external load capacity of 20,000 kilograms, equivalent to approximately 44,000 pounds. Your best bet is a semi-truck. But how would it get around a tight corner with a 160-foot-long concrete beam? Well, that's where an impressive piece of engineering comes into play – a steer car.

A steer car, also known as a stinger-steered trailer or a jeep, is a support vehicle (manned or remotely controlled) that helps guide the rear of long loads carried by a semi-truck. It controls the rear dolly wheels, allowing the trailer to pivot smoothly around tight corners, turns, and roundabouts where it would otherwise be difficult to clear.