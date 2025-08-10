How To Remove Passwords From A PDF

Password protecting a sensitive PDF file is a great way to secure its contents from prying eyes. However, sharing a password-protected PDF can be a logistical nightmare, especially if the contents don't require protection anymore. In such a case, removing the password once and for all makes sharing the file easier than disclosing the password to everyone in the chain. Removing passwords from a protected PDF can be done in a variety of ways, depending on the type of protection. However, you must have the correct password with you for the methods to work. We're not talking about getting into a document for which you don't already have the password.

A PDF is typically protected either using a document open password or a permissions password. A document open password allows the viewer to edit and print the PDF once opened with a password and is much easier to deal with. Most PDF viewers or even browsers can remove passwords from such documents. Documents protected with a permissions password don't allow viewers to print, edit, or copy the PDF's content even with a password unless they also have a "permission password." Removing the password from these PDFs is a notch more difficult and requires specialized software like Adobe Acrobat or the Preview tool on Macs. Alternatively, you could use free and open-source PDF editors like Stirling PDF.