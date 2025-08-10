What Is The Cummins Million Mile Club? (And How Can You Join?)
Certain makes and models are pretty well renowned when it comes to reliability. Take Toyota and Lexus, for example. These closely related automakers frequently top the charts as some of the most reliable automakers currently operating within North America. However, when it comes to reliability and, more specifically, durability, another name always manages to steal column inches, and this time it isn't an automaker.
Cummins, the storied manufacturer of diesel engines, is one company that also gets much praise for durability. Rather than shy away from such praise, Cummins rightfully chooses to embrace this reputation, and has even launched its own club to flaunt members who can attest to the brand's reliable engines. Known as the Cummins High Mileage Club, it celebrates owners of Cummins-powered vehicles who have covered hundreds of thousands of miles. It's an impressive feat to cover such mileage in a diesel truck, but there is an even more exclusive corner of the club for those who have gone even further — the Cummins Million Mile Club.
The Cummins Million Mile Club is pretty self-explanatory. It's a club for anyone that owns a Cummins-powered Ram or commercial truck which has crossed north of a million miles. In addition to some Million Mile Club merchandise, Cummins also recognizes the achievement of these owners by sharing some of their stories online, in addition to sending them a certificate to celebrate the miles covered.
Joining the Cummins Million Mile Club is very easy
If you're peeking down at the odometer on your old Ram truck now, and seeing that it's rolled over a million miles, you just might be interested in knowing how to join this exclusive little club. The rules are simple: fill in the form as prompted on the Cummins Million Mile Club webpage, send some photos of your truck, the odometer to confirm the mileage, and your VIN number too. Cummins does state the club is for U.S. citizens only, and that it recognizes the achievement specifically on Ram or commercial trucks — rather than Cummins-powered semi trucks, which are likely to rack up such mileage much easier.
Cummins is also keen to point out that their regular High Mileage Club is welcome to members who have covered 100,000 miles or more, and so anyone who isn't quite at the magical million-mile-mark yet need not feel unappreciated by the brand.
Do million-mile Cummins trucks really exist?
Yes, million-mile Cummins trucks certainly do exist, and Cummins themselves are more than happy to show off the proof. When it came to the attention of Cummins that owners of a 2001 Dodge RAM 3500 had cracked the million-mile point, the owners — Harry and Shirley Albach — were invited to visit the Columbus Midrange Engine Plant. Here, Cummins and the Albachs discussed the immense durability of the Cummins 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine, claiming it to be much more reliable than the old Ford units, which had previously caused the Albachs so much trouble.
For anyone interested in how to achieve such a feat, Harry Albach put it down to regular maintenance, insisting "you have to take care of it". Even after a million miles, Harry claims the inline-six still "runs good and purrs like a kitten," adding that his favorite thing about his Cummins is the durability.