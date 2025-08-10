What Is The Cummins Million Mile Club? (And How Can You Join?)

Certain makes and models are pretty well renowned when it comes to reliability. Take Toyota and Lexus, for example. These closely related automakers frequently top the charts as some of the most reliable automakers currently operating within North America. However, when it comes to reliability and, more specifically, durability, another name always manages to steal column inches, and this time it isn't an automaker.

Cummins, the storied manufacturer of diesel engines, is one company that also gets much praise for durability. Rather than shy away from such praise, Cummins rightfully chooses to embrace this reputation, and has even launched its own club to flaunt members who can attest to the brand's reliable engines. Known as the Cummins High Mileage Club, it celebrates owners of Cummins-powered vehicles who have covered hundreds of thousands of miles. It's an impressive feat to cover such mileage in a diesel truck, but there is an even more exclusive corner of the club for those who have gone even further — the Cummins Million Mile Club.

The Cummins Million Mile Club is pretty self-explanatory. It's a club for anyone that owns a Cummins-powered Ram or commercial truck which has crossed north of a million miles. In addition to some Million Mile Club merchandise, Cummins also recognizes the achievement of these owners by sharing some of their stories online, in addition to sending them a certificate to celebrate the miles covered.