Why Don't Modern Fighter Jets Use Nose Intakes Anymore?

Because of their typical role in aerial combat, fighter jet engineering prioritizes speed and agility. To achieve this level of performance, fighter jets integrate aerodynamic form, cutting-edge technologies, and powerful engines that can push it over twice the speed of sound. One of the most important components of a jet engine is its air intake, and its main purpose is to supply air to the engine, which is then compressed and heated to help in combustion and generate the thrust needed by the plane. Throughout its evolution over the decades, the earliest iterations of jet engines had the air intake placed on the nose, but developments in aerodynamics, sensors, and stealth have made this design obsolete.

Today's fighter jets no longer use nose air intakes due to several detrimental effects on aerodynamic performance. The outline and contours of nose-located air intakes can increase drag, decrease top speed, and can form shock waves, which reduce the efficiency of the intake the faster the jet fighter travels. Newer fighter jets are also equipped with more powerful instruments and radars, which are normally located on its nose cone, leaving no space for a nose intake. Lastly, because of its shape and placement, a nose air intake affects the radar cross-section of a fighter jet, making it more visible to enemy systems.

Examples of early fighter jets that use a nose intake are the F-86 Sabre, MiG-19, and the Cold War-era Soviet MiG-21 Fishbed. One of the distinguishing features of the MiG-21 was its use of an adjustable nose air intake that could be extended or retracted depending on its speed. Additionally, the intake configuration had a shock or inlet cone, which generates shockwaves to slow the incoming air to the engine.