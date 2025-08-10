The Most Produced Commercial Airliner Isn't The Boeing 737 Or The Airbus A320 (And It Still Flies Today)

When considering the success of commercial aircraft, one important metric that can be used to quantify the argument is production numbers. In this context, there are really two big players that spring to mind — Boeing and Airbus. More specifically, the similar-looking Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 models. These narrow-bodied aircraft are the workhorses of modern aviation. Both boast considerable production numbers, with nearly 12,000 737s having been built as of 2024, with Airbus delivering 11,524 planes as of June 2024. But neither of these aircraft is the most produced of all time.

That title belongs to the Douglas DC-3, which first flew in 1935, and in total, there were over 13,000 of the planes built. This stat helps cement the DC-3's place as one of the most influential planes ever built. It could fly from New York to Los Angeles with only three fuel stops (before this, 15 or so stops were considered the norm). It was the plane that kick-started commercial aviation, as witnessed by the fact that in 1940 more than two million Americans took journeys by air. Yet, as it nears its 100th birthday, the old lady of the skies is still flying, and even more remarkably, is still flying commercially. Let's take a look at the most produced commercial plane ever and how it revolutionized air travel.