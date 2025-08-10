Did Subaru Discontinue The Crosstrek's 2.0L Engine? Here's What We Know

The Crosstrek is a small SUV that serves as the entry point to Subaru's lineup of family vehicles. Aside from the bottom-dollar Impreza wagon, the Crosstrek is the least-expensive vehicle that Subaru currently sells in the US. But the Crosstrek's base engine is going away for 2026, and prices are going up as a result.

The new standard engine for the 2026 Crosstrek will be the 2.5-liter four-cylinder that's currently an optional engine. The current 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is relatively underwhelming in terms of power output, with just 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, so it likely won't be missed. The 2.5-liter engine that's replacing it makes 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. That's a much more competitive number in the class, and the new hybrid steps things up even further. Subaru hasn't released torque numbers yet, but the 2.5-liter engine paired with the hybrid system has a claimed total output of 194 hp.

Having the 2.5-liter engine as the base powerplant means the Crosstrek gets more power, but it doesn't suffer in the fuel economy department as a result — a win all around. According to the EPA, the current 2.0-liter will return as high as 29 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway). The 2.5-liter engine is almost exactly the same, with an EPA estimate of 29 mpg combined (27 city/33 highway). The new hybrid will return 33% better city fuel economy than the gas version, according to Subaru, but it'll cost a bit more.