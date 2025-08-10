Did Subaru Discontinue The Crosstrek's 2.0L Engine? Here's What We Know
The Crosstrek is a small SUV that serves as the entry point to Subaru's lineup of family vehicles. Aside from the bottom-dollar Impreza wagon, the Crosstrek is the least-expensive vehicle that Subaru currently sells in the US. But the Crosstrek's base engine is going away for 2026, and prices are going up as a result.
The new standard engine for the 2026 Crosstrek will be the 2.5-liter four-cylinder that's currently an optional engine. The current 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is relatively underwhelming in terms of power output, with just 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque, so it likely won't be missed. The 2.5-liter engine that's replacing it makes 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. That's a much more competitive number in the class, and the new hybrid steps things up even further. Subaru hasn't released torque numbers yet, but the 2.5-liter engine paired with the hybrid system has a claimed total output of 194 hp.
Having the 2.5-liter engine as the base powerplant means the Crosstrek gets more power, but it doesn't suffer in the fuel economy department as a result — a win all around. According to the EPA, the current 2.0-liter will return as high as 29 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway). The 2.5-liter engine is almost exactly the same, with an EPA estimate of 29 mpg combined (27 city/33 highway). The new hybrid will return 33% better city fuel economy than the gas version, according to Subaru, but it'll cost a bit more.
More power, but how much will it cost?
The standard 2025 Subaru Crosstrek has a current starting MSRP of $27,980 (including $1,420 destination fee), but the 2026 model will start at $28,415 – a relatively small price increase considering the added power. The mid-level 2026 Crosstrek Sport is priced at $32,045, and it's the cheapest trim that lets you choose between the 2.5-liter engine or the hybrid powertrain. The hybrid increases the price to $35,415 — a price increase of $3,370 for the extra power and fuel economy. On the top-trim Limited model, the hybrid upgrade costs less, with a difference of $2,000 between the standard Crosstrek Limited and the Limited Hybrid. The off-road-oriented Wilderness was last year's most expensive trim, but the Limited Hybrid now surpasses it with an MSRP of $36,415.
The Crosstrek straddles a few different classes, so it has some diverse rivals. The HR-V, for example, is Honda's sub-compact SUV that makes sense as a rival for the Crosstrek, but the HR-V isn't particularly rugged. The Civic Hatchback Hybrid is seriously efficient and excellent to drive, but like the HR-V, it won't be taking you on off-road adventures any time soon. When we tested the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, we were impressed by the efficiency of its hybrid powertrain and by its affordable price, but it also lacks the rugged capability of trim levels like the rough-and-tumble Crosstrek Wilderness.