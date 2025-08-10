Why NASA Releases 450,000 Gallons Of Water During A Rocket Launch

When you think of a rocket launch, you likely imagine a massive explosion of flames and smoke expanding across the launch site as the propulsion systems hurl thousands of tons of metal into space. What few probably don't realize is the fact that there is also a small waterfall pumped out beneath the rocket before liftoff. Just moments before launch, NASA can release up to 450,000 gallons of water, which is roughly two-thirds the amount that fills an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

This water is necessary because the noise produced during liftoff is unimaginably loud. We're talking about a wall of sound that can top 200 decibels, which is far louder than a jet engine or a thunderclap. In addition to the heat produced by the launch, the sound itself is powerful enough to shake electronics into failure or tear apart pieces of the rocket. That's why NASA developed its sound suppression system, which floods the launchpad with an enormous amount of water designed to absorb those sound waves before they cause damage.

Of course, the launch isn't cheap. NASA pays huge amounts to go to space, and this is just another part of that expense. But NASA's sound suppression system is absolutely imperative to mission safety. As rockets get bigger, louder, and more powerful, NASA continues to upgrade the system, like in recent Artemis tests, to ensure future missions withstand those first brutal seconds on the pad.