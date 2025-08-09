Does China Have A Stealth Bomber?

The short answer is that yes, China does have a stealth bomber — or is going to. It's called the Xi'an H-20, and it has been something of a geopolitical drama that's been simmering for over a decade. Analysts haven't been too concerned about the H-20 stealth bomber program since China officially acknowledged it was in development in 2016, but that view has since changed. In March of last year, the PLA Air Force's deputy commander, Wang Wei, announced the plane's completion was imminent and it would be entering service soon.

This represents a colossal leap for China, which historically never developed a long-range strategic bomber for its nuclear arsenal, and it has legs. The bomber is rumored to have a range exceeding 5,000 miles, with some reports suggesting a range closer to 6,000 miles. That's enough to put a couple critical U.S. military bases at risk. With aerial refueling, it would have a limitless range. It's designed to carry both nuclear and conventional weapons , as well as possibly hypersonic missiles. Its final design is unknown, but it's certain to be a multi-engine aircraft with an odd three-engine configuration.

Not everyone is convinced it's the next world-beater, though. An anonymous DoD intelligence official, speaking to Defense One in 2024, was blunt, stating the H-20 is "probably nowhere near as good as U.S. [low observable] platforms." The same official pointed out that the PLA has virtually no personnel who have ever been in a war.