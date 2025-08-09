Does China Have A Stealth Bomber?
The short answer is that yes, China does have a stealth bomber — or is going to. It's called the Xi'an H-20, and it has been something of a geopolitical drama that's been simmering for over a decade. Analysts haven't been too concerned about the H-20 stealth bomber program since China officially acknowledged it was in development in 2016, but that view has since changed. In March of last year, the PLA Air Force's deputy commander, Wang Wei, announced the plane's completion was imminent and it would be entering service soon.
This represents a colossal leap for China, which historically never developed a long-range strategic bomber for its nuclear arsenal, and it has legs. The bomber is rumored to have a range exceeding 5,000 miles, with some reports suggesting a range closer to 6,000 miles. That's enough to put a couple critical U.S. military bases at risk. With aerial refueling, it would have a limitless range. It's designed to carry both nuclear and conventional weapons , as well as possibly hypersonic missiles. Its final design is unknown, but it's certain to be a multi-engine aircraft with an odd three-engine configuration.
Not everyone is convinced it's the next world-beater, though. An anonymous DoD intelligence official, speaking to Defense One in 2024, was blunt, stating the H-20 is "probably nowhere near as good as U.S. [low observable] platforms." The same official pointed out that the PLA has virtually no personnel who have ever been in a war.
Does China have any other stealth bombers?
China doesn't seem to be putting all its eggs in one basket. In December 2024, locals spotted a massive, stealth-looking new aircraft fly over Chengdu — and it wasn't the H-20. It was the unusually-designed Chengdu J-36, an unofficial name that stems from a serial number spotted on the tail of the jet. This aircraft is estimated to be around 22 meters long with a tailless, flying wing shape. Its sheer size and design have led some analysts to propose it might be a fighter-bomber or even a primary bomber in its own right.
From the few times this jet has been spotted, it is said to feature a large internal weapons bay and is powered by a unique three-engine setup. While the consensus view is that the J-36 is a next-generation air superiority fighter, similar to America's F-47 sixth-gen jet, its design strongly suggests a viable secondary strike role. The Diplomat suggested it might be better understood as a "high performance, weaponized command platform." This all comes on top of separate speculation that China is also developing a medium-range stealth bomber.
The bottom line is that China is set to have more than one plane with stealth bombing capabilities in the near future. Meanwhile, the U.S. is set to massively upgrade its own stealth bombing arsenal with the forthcoming B-21 Raider, which should change the landscape of air power.