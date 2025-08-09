Who Makes The Carbon Cub Airplane & How Much Does One Cost?

With a maximum takeoff weight between 1,322 and 1,433 pounds, the small sport aircraft, or light sport aircraft (LSA), is one of the smallest among the different classes of aircraft. Normally used for sport or recreational flying and flight training, these small planes are popular among flying enthusiasts because of less rigorous regulatory compliance requirements and cheaper operating costs. One of the popular models of LSAs is the Carbon Cub light sport aircraft, which is developed and built by CubCrafters as a backcountry flyer. Depending on the model, a brand new Carbon Cub can cost between $293,500 for the UL version and $472,100 for the NX Cub.

The original Carbon Cub was introduced in 2009 and was designed as a single-engine, high-wing configuration, two-seater light aircraft. For its latest version, the Carbon Club features a Titan CC340 180 horsepower engine that is capable of powering the aircraft to a climb rate of 2,100 feet per minute and a cruising speed of 110 mph. Measuring only 23.3 feet long and 8.4 feet high, with a wingspan of 34.3 feet, the Carbon Cub is shorter than a standard-sized RV and is narrower than the length of a common yellow school bus.

Because of its lightweight design and relatively strong engine, the Carbon Cub is capable of Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) capabilities. This STOL ability of the Carbon Cub was demonstrated to the extreme in a 2023 exhibition when CubCrafters partnered with Red Bull energy drink in an event that saw a modified Carbon Cub land on the Burj Al Arab Hotel's small (for an airplane) helipad in Dubai. Aside from the rooftops of fancy hotels, the Carbon Cub can handle landings on unpaved surfaces because of its durable landing gear design.