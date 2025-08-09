How Much Does It Cost To Change The Oil In A Lambo? Here's What You Need To Know

High-end luxury cars tend to be more desirable, they're packed with advanced technology, and offer a more premium feel behind the wheel. However, this also comes with a caveat, and that's a higher purchasing price and even higher maintenance costs. In this regard, Lamborghini is anything but cheap, so before taking the plunge and buying one, there are some things you need to know about essential Lamborghini maintenance costs.

In general, owners can expect to pay an average of $400 to $2,000 for a Lamborghini oil change, and these costs vary depending on the model, year of manufacture, the powertrain, service location, and the oil used. A more affordable model, like the Gallardo, typically costs between $500-700 for an oil change, while higher-end flagship models, like the V12 Murcielago with a more complicated drain system, will set you back $2,000. There's no denying that the cost of changing the oil on a Lamborghini is significantly higher than the average oil change cost, as this is in line with what's typically associated with high-end performance vehicles.