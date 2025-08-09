How Much Does It Cost To Change The Oil In A Lambo? Here's What You Need To Know
High-end luxury cars tend to be more desirable, they're packed with advanced technology, and offer a more premium feel behind the wheel. However, this also comes with a caveat, and that's a higher purchasing price and even higher maintenance costs. In this regard, Lamborghini is anything but cheap, so before taking the plunge and buying one, there are some things you need to know about essential Lamborghini maintenance costs.
In general, owners can expect to pay an average of $400 to $2,000 for a Lamborghini oil change, and these costs vary depending on the model, year of manufacture, the powertrain, service location, and the oil used. A more affordable model, like the Gallardo, typically costs between $500-700 for an oil change, while higher-end flagship models, like the V12 Murcielago with a more complicated drain system, will set you back $2,000. There's no denying that the cost of changing the oil on a Lamborghini is significantly higher than the average oil change cost, as this is in line with what's typically associated with high-end performance vehicles.
Dealer pricing compared to independent workshops
According to Edmunds, maintaining a vehicle at a dealership comes with clear benefits, like experienced factory-trained technicians, brand-specific expertise, access to all of the right tools for the job, and manufacturer-backed warranties. On the other hand, dealership visits mean higher costs, fewer parts to choose from, and limited flexibility in how services are tailored to your and your car's needs and wants.Independent shops are typically more affordable, offer a more personalized experience, and can also freely use aftermarket parts, which can sometimes be a lot cheaper, yet equally as functional.
However, this can also be a gamble, and knowing how to avoid getting ripped off by a car mechanic is the first step toward finding an independent mechanic you can trust. Problems like these apply to all types of cars, but for expensive Lamborghinis, they're even more significant as working on a Lamborghini is a more demanding task. Either way, taking your Lamborghini to the dealership can cost you up to 50% more compared to a reputable independent shop, and if the service bill already costs a few thousand dollars, the extra dealership premium can be a bitter pill to swallow.
Why is a Lamborghini oil change so expensive
Lamborghini makes supercars, and supercars are designed not for affordability but to push the very limits of car performance. Therefore, these cars come with complex powertrains, multi drain plugs, and use more expensive high-performance oil. All these factors significantly raise the overall oil change costs, since performing the task is both more difficult and time-consuming. For example, changing the oil on a Lamborghini Aventador SV requires removing the underside, two cross members, draining oil from six different drain plugs, and reffiling it with up to 15 quarts of high-performance expensive oil.
As Car Wizard explains in his video, "That was a lot of oil and a lot of work. As you can see, you don't take this to the quick lube and, in 15 minutes, zip it with power tools. This is not what you do to one of these cars." It's the same story with the Lamborghini Huracán, which has an incredibly tedious oil change process with up to 8 drain plugs. Las Vegas-based dealership Royalty Exotic Cars' fleet manager Jesse Tang, who performed an oil change on a Huracàn, said the whole process took well over four hours to do.