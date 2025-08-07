How Many Fighter Jets Can Chinese Carriers Launch & How Does The US Navy Compare?

The growing strength of China's military forces is convincingly displayed by its expanding fleet of aircraft carriers. As of mid-2025, China has two active diesel-powered aircraft carriers: the Kuznetsov-class Liaoning, which stretches just under 1,000 feet in length and 230 feet wide, and can launch around 24 J-15 fighter jets. The Type 001A Shandong is a little shorter but also a bit wider, and can carry about 36 J-15 jets total.

However, there is a third carrier: the apparently unsinkable Fujian. This Type 003 carrier is larger than its predecessors, measuring 1,000 feet long and 246 feet wide, with the capacity to hold up to 40 fighter jets. This new addition to China's fleet has undergone sea trials since 2023 and is expected to be commissioned in late 2025. By comparison, the United States Navy boasts the highest number of carriers, with 11 worldwide. Both classes, the nearly 1,100-foot-long and 252-foot-wide Nimitz, and the over 1,100-foot-long and 255-foot-wide Gerald R. Ford, can each hold and launch anywhere from 60 to 75 fighter jets, including the F/A‑18 Super Hornet and F‑35C Lightning II.

While the U.S. Navy's carriers are stationed at various points around the globe, China's carriers are typically based near its coast, but in June of 2025, both the Liaoning and Shandong navigated into the Pacific Ocean for military exercises, marking the first time the country's navy moved into the area.