Why China Keeps An Aircraft Carrier In The Middle Of The Desert

Let's be honest. The last place you'd ever expect to find an aircraft carrier is smack in the middle of a desert. These behemoths, such as the Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov, are known to dominate the high seas, carrying dozens of fighter jets and hundreds of crew members. One of their primary functions is to act as a floating airfield that can deploy and recover air power without depending on foreign bases. Since these carriers are all ships, wouldn't you need water for them to traverse? Yes, you would. Well, unless you are the Chinese military.

It came to light that China has an aircraft carrier in the middle of the desert, and many, especially those not well-versed in the global political and military landscape, have been wondering why. To answer the question, said aircraft carrier is very different from the ones that operate under the U.S. military. For one, this is a mock-up that the Chinese military uses as a target for training and testing purposes. However, while this is an interesting development, it is what the carrier resembles that has raised eyebrows worldwide.