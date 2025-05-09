How Did The US Get So Many Military Bases Around The World?

If you've ever served in the United States military, you likely know of the many assignments outside of the U.S. These are known as OCONUS or Outside Continental United States, and while the term covers Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories, it also includes a whole bunch of other nations. Every major branch has bases around the world, so the U.S. military has a presence in every continent (except Antarctica, which bans drones and military operations, forbidden by the Antarctic Treaty of 1961).

There are multiple reasons why the U.S. deems it necessary to place its personnel all over the world. After World War II, the U.S. realized it needed to extend its reach further, contrary to previous isolationist policies that resulted from the nation's losses in World War I. So the U.S. installed permanent military bases in Germany, Spain, Italy, and elsewhere. There are about 750 U.S. military bases of various sizes spread across 80 or so countries.

Placing its personnel across the planet offers several benefits for the military, including improving force protection, enabling a quick reaction force to deploy anywhere in the world with little notice or time required, and force projection, which tells potential enemies and known threats that the full might of the U.S. military isn't on the other side of the planet — it's much closer, and capable of reaching just about anywhere.

