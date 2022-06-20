The Reason Why Drones Are Banned In Antarctica

As drone technology has advanced and the hobby of drone photography has proliferated, we have become accustomed to being regaled by unseen images from the heart of a volcano to incredible sweeping panoramas. Just don't expect to see anything from Antarctica any time soon.

Antarctica is known as the bottom of the world because if you're looking at a globe, it quite literally sits on the bottom. Located in the Southern Hemisphere and home to the South Pole, it's the fifth-largest and southernmost continent on the planet.

Winter temperatures along the coast range between 14° and -22° Fahrenheit but are even colder inland, where temps plummet to between -76°F in winter and -4°F in summer. In fact, Antarctica holds the record for having not only the windiest spot on the planet (via LiveScience) but also the coldest temperature ever recorded.

This barren land of snow and ice has no native human population to call its own, there are no countries within its borders, and no other government "owns" it. Antarctica is quite simply the most remote, barren, and unique continent on earth (via National Geographic). Despite having no indigenous peoples, Antarctica hosts a bevy of permanent research bases that many nations continually send scientists to in order to study the unique diversity of the land's flora and fauna.