Why Does The B-52 Bomber Have Wrinkles On Its Skin?

The Boeing B-52 has been in service for over 60 years, and the BUFF, or Big Ugly Fat Fellow (or similar) has had its share of aging problems and unusual characteristics. The change from its original mission as a high-altitude bomber in the 1950s to low-level bombing as anti-aircraft missile technology improved was punishing for fuselages. Other changes such as changing to a wet wing (meaning that the wing carried fuel in it) put further stress on the skin of the airplane. In the 1970s, the Pacer Plank program replaced much of the B-52's covering. With all this stress on the airframe, keeping an eye on the skin of the B-52 for cracks is vital.

It might be a surprise, then to see 'wrinkles' on the skin of the B-52. The aircraft is actually designed for the skin to be able to move about and flex in flight. Still, wrinkles on an aircraft's skin can be a sign of abnormal stresses, which could lead ICAO to issue warnings and downtime due to fleet checks. So, maintenance crews keep a careful eye on the wrinkles.