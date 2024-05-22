What's The Difference Between Boeing 777 And 787 Jets?

Passengers tend not to pay a great deal of attention to the type of plane when booking a flight. So it might be difficult offhand to know the core differences between a Boeing 777 and 787. But the airlines purchasing the planes definitely do. Such details are important when you're spending a few hundred million on one.

Beginning passenger service in 2011, the 787 Dreamliner is the most recent of the Boeing 7X7 series, in a naming tradition that reaches back to the 707 in the late fifties. As Simple Flying notes, the new versions are not intended to compete with previous models, since it's all the same company, but rather address the changing needs and challenges of a constantly fluctuating airline industry.

Each new Boeing model in the series often corresponds with a larger plane, but the 787 differentiates itself the most here, as it's one of the first in the series that's actually smaller than its predecessor. Varying from plane to plane, the 777 tends to feature a few dozen more seats, and a length that's sometimes up to 10 meters more. But beyond size, the 787 is far different from the 777 with regards to efficiency, comfort, and range, even if the inflight magazines are probably similar.