How To Charge Your Phone On A Motorcycle
A phone is as much of a necessity for a rider as a helmet or their other motorcycle gear for a safer ride. Riders often rely on it for navigation, music, or tracking their rides. But all those features drain the battery life quickly. Locking your phone after every use might save some battery, but reaching into your pocket every time you want to keep track of the route or attend a call is not just inconvenient, but also pretty risky on the open road. So, if you're out on a long trip or even a daily commute, knowing how to charge your phone on a motorcycle can make your rides super comfortable. Luckily, there are several safe and reliable ways to do it, regardless of whether your bike is brand new or a few years old.
Firstly, modern motorcycles make this easier than ever. Many newer models come with built-in USB ports or 12V power outlets right from the factory. Bikes like the Honda Gold Wing even support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through their infotainment systems. If your bike has a factory outlet, charging your phone is as easy as plugging in a compatible cable. But even if it doesn't, don't worry, as most bikes are already set up for easy upgrades, and there are plenty of simple aftermarket options available.
Wired charging options for your motorcycle
If your motorcycle didn't come with a USB port, you can still add one easily. Many bikes include an auxiliary power outlet that makes installing a charger simple. You can also wire a USB charger directly to the battery using a basic kit. Brands like Battery Tender, TecMate, and BikeMaster offer USB adapter kits that connect through an SAE lead. These are handy because they can also be used later for trickle charging your bike battery during winter storage.
Some riders prefer a more permanent setup, especially if they use their phones a lot while riding. In that case, you can install a dedicated USB charger that runs from the battery to the handlebar or cockpit area. This makes it easier to plug in while riding and keeps everything in reach. Minimal setups like Koso's USB-C charger are compact and easy to install. However, if you're looking to skip the cables altogether, Quad Lock and Peak Design make wireless charging mounts that also secure your phone and keep it charged while you ride.
Wireless charging and backup power options
Wireless charging mounts are great for riders who hate dealing with wires. Many of these mounts offer up to 15W fast charging. Plus, they are designed to handle vibration, rain, and high-speed riding. For instance, models like CG-2 are IP67 waterproof and support both wireless and Type-C charging. In fact, they even hold steady at speeds of up to 200 km/h. Plus, some of them have features like 360-degree rotation and automatic device detection for fast charging based on your phone's needs.
If you're only going on a short ride or want a simple backup, a power bank is a solid option. Rugged ones like RidePower are built for outdoor use and are perfect if you don't need your phone for maps or music the whole time. Similarly, for longer trips, two-way hubs like the TR100 are worth considering. They allow you to charge both your phone and the bike battery, and even support different battery types like AGM or lithium. No matter which method you go with, just make sure to route your wires carefully, avoid heat or moving parts, and choose the setup that fits how you ride.