The Reason Why Passenger Airbags Have An On/Off Switch

Check your car's instruction manual to find out how to disable the passenger airbag, or give a quick call to the dealership if you don't have the manual handy. On many cars, the switch is mounted on the passenger side dashboard end panel; you'll have to open the passenger door to access it. You might need your key to rotate the switch and turn the airbag on and off, or there might be a knob or push-button toggle switch. On other models, you'll find this switch in the glove compartment or center console. Many newer cars have a button on the dashboard or a menu option on the infotainment system or digital instrument cluster to turn off the passenger airbag.

Most manufacturers include a sensor in the seat so the passenger airbag won't deploy if the occupant is below a certain weight threshold. If you've confirmed via the manual and dealership that your car doesn't have an on/off switch and one can't be installed, the NHTSA might allow you to completely deactivate the airbag after a rigorous approval process. There are exceptions for parents of children who require medical monitoring or anyone with a medical need that meets federal standards established by medical experts and the National Crash Analysis Center in 1997. But if you regularly ride with children or pets in your passenger seat, it's best to take time to learn where the switch is in your vehicle.