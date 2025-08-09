The Reason Why Passenger Airbags Have An On/Off Switch
Airbags have been in development since the 1950s, were first used on the 1973 Oldsmobile Toronado, and have been standard equipment in the U.S. since 1999. Airbags are proven lifesavers, so why do many cars have a passenger airbag on/off switch? These switches allow you to disable the passenger airbag so it doesn't deploy in the event of a crash. But why would you want to deactivate such an important safety feature?
The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) specifies a few scenarios where switching off the passenger airbag is preferred. This depends on the size of the person sitting on the passenger seat and if you have to put a rear-facing baby seat there because of limited rear seat space. Pets, children, and smaller adults can be injured or killed by an airbag, so sometimes buckling up is the best way to protect them. Their greater susceptibility to airbag injuries is why the NHTSA recommends that children under 13 sit in the back seat.
How to turn off the passenger airbag
Check your car's instruction manual to find out how to disable the passenger airbag, or give a quick call to the dealership if you don't have the manual handy. On many cars, the switch is mounted on the passenger side dashboard end panel; you'll have to open the passenger door to access it. You might need your key to rotate the switch and turn the airbag on and off, or there might be a knob or push-button toggle switch. On other models, you'll find this switch in the glove compartment or center console. Many newer cars have a button on the dashboard or a menu option on the infotainment system or digital instrument cluster to turn off the passenger airbag.
Most manufacturers include a sensor in the seat so the passenger airbag won't deploy if the occupant is below a certain weight threshold. If you've confirmed via the manual and dealership that your car doesn't have an on/off switch and one can't be installed, the NHTSA might allow you to completely deactivate the airbag after a rigorous approval process. There are exceptions for parents of children who require medical monitoring or anyone with a medical need that meets federal standards established by medical experts and the National Crash Analysis Center in 1997. But if you regularly ride with children or pets in your passenger seat, it's best to take time to learn where the switch is in your vehicle.