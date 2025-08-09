All About The Ryobi Mower Battery Lawsuit

In February 2025, Ryobi announced a recall of certain models of its 40V walk-behind mowers, citing a potential defect with a connector inside the powerhead. At the time of the recall notice, Ryobi's parent company, TTI, had received 97 reports that the affected mowers had overheated while they were in use. Five of those incidents reportedly resulted in fires, with two of those leading to the operator of the mower receiving minor burns.

The recall does not state exactly when TTI received these reports, but does note that the affected mowers were sold between February 2021 and January 2025. The recalled mowers were sold at national retailers, including Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet. Affected models included RY401014BTLUS, RY401014US, RY401140US, RY401015BTLUS, RY401015US, RY401150US, RY401140US-Y, RY401150US-Y, RY401020, and RY401200. Around 217,500 examples in the U.S. were included in the recall, plus a further 28,400 units in Canada.

In response to this recall, an owner of one of the affected mowers filed a class action lawsuit against Ryobi and its parent company, TTI. The lawsuit alleges that Ryobi misrepresented the mowers as being fit for purpose when they were in fact defective and highlights several alleged shortcomings with the recall process.