Why RYOBI Hedge Trimmers Are Being Recalled: The Serious Safety Concerns, Explained

Techtronic Industries (TTI), which sells power tools under the Ryobi label, has today announced a recall for its hedge trimmer due to safety concerns. The recall covers the Ryobi 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, and it affects nearly 113,000 units sold in the US market. Additionally, the nearly 15,000 units that were purchased by customers in Canada have been recalled at the behest of the local consumer protection agency.

Buyers who are in possession of this particular hedge trimmer have been asked to immediately stop using the device and follow the brand's recall instructions to get a replacement unit. Notably, you don't need to submit a proof of purchase, and TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE) is proactively reaching customers on its end to notify them about the recall.

The recall notices, which have been issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) and the Canadian government, mention that it has received 16 reports where unintended activation of the blade resulted in minor injuries and severe lacerations in a few cases. Overall, the consumer safety agency has received 27 reports where the hedge trimmer's blade was activated after pressing any button on the device.

The risks must not be taken lightly. Echo, which makes outdoor power equipment, warns that blades on a hedge trimmer are very sharp and can cause "severe injuries" even when the blades are not moving. It is advised that one should always use them while wearing gloves and put a cover over the blades in storage.