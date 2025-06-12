Why RYOBI Hedge Trimmers Are Being Recalled: The Serious Safety Concerns, Explained
Techtronic Industries (TTI), which sells power tools under the Ryobi label, has today announced a recall for its hedge trimmer due to safety concerns. The recall covers the Ryobi 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer, and it affects nearly 113,000 units sold in the US market. Additionally, the nearly 15,000 units that were purchased by customers in Canada have been recalled at the behest of the local consumer protection agency.
Buyers who are in possession of this particular hedge trimmer have been asked to immediately stop using the device and follow the brand's recall instructions to get a replacement unit. Notably, you don't need to submit a proof of purchase, and TTI Outdoor Power Equipment (TTIOPE) is proactively reaching customers on its end to notify them about the recall.
The recall notices, which have been issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) and the Canadian government, mention that it has received 16 reports where unintended activation of the blade resulted in minor injuries and severe lacerations in a few cases. Overall, the consumer safety agency has received 27 reports where the hedge trimmer's blade was activated after pressing any button on the device.
The risks must not be taken lightly. Echo, which makes outdoor power equipment, warns that blades on a hedge trimmer are very sharp and can cause "severe injuries" even when the blades are not moving. It is advised that one should always use them while wearing gloves and put a cover over the blades in storage.
Is your Ryobi hedge trimmer a safety hazard?
The only remedy for owners affected by the Ryobi hedge trimmer recall is a full replacement to avoid injuries. "The hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously, posing a laceration hazard," says the US CPSC.
The injury-prone units of Ryobi's 40V 24-inch hedge trimmers were manufactured in Vietnam and sold by Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores between February 2025 and March 2021. In order to claim a replacement unit, you must first verify that the serial number of your hedge trimmer matches the affected batch on the company's website, and then fill out this form. You can also call the toll-free number 800-597-9624 for further assistance.
Specifically, the safety hazards were spotted in the hedge trimmers carrying the model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM. You can also verify the recall status using the serial number range of LT21091D180001 – LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 – RG24252D101110 printed on a black plate at the bottom of the trimmer.
This won't be the first event of its kind for Ryobi's product catalog this year. In February this year, the company also recalled its 40-Volt Brushless 21" Cordless Walk-Behind Mowers due to an overheating issue that posed a fire hazard. The notice was issued after 97 reports of overheating, of which five resulted in a fire incident, leading to two minor burn injuries.