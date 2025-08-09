All About The English Electric Lightning, Britain's First Supersonic Jet

The English Electric Lightning was Britain's first supersonic jet fighter. But it was more than just a test-bed plane designed to break the sound barrier; it's also a plane with a long and storied history. The first P1B Electric flew on April 4, 1957; ironically, this was the same day the U.K. government published a white paper predicting that missiles, not manned aircraft, were the future of aerial combat. Despite this forecast, the Lightning went on to have a long and distinguished career with the Royal Air Force, with the last planes only retiring in 1988. It says something about the quality of the plane that many pilots who made the transition from the Lightning to the more modern Tornado were less than impressed by their new aircraft.

The English Electric Lightning came out of the blocks fast, with even early prototypes breaking the sound barrier, before further developments pushed it to Mach 2 capabilities. It could even break the sound barrier when climbing vertically, thanks to its power-to-weight ratio; not too shabby for a plane that dates from the 1950s. It was developed as an interceptor, with the initial thinking that it would play the same role that the illustrious Spitfire and the somewhat underappreciated Hawker Hurricane had both fulfilled during World War 2. Let's have a closer look at Britain's first supersonic fighter, one that quickly lived up to its Lightning moniker.