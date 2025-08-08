Is Nissan Going To Build Honda's Trucks In The US? Here's What We Know

Though Honda has long been one of the most popular Japanese automakers in America, one of the big things that's always separated Honda from its rivals Nissan and Toyota is its lack of a "real" pickup truck, which, of course, is a big market in the truck-crazed America.

Yes, Honda has sold the Ridgeline pickup for over 20 years now, but the Ridgeline is not a conventional truck. With its unibody platform shared with the Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda Pilot SUV, the Ridgeline does a lot of things well, but it's not going to have the same towing capacity or the off-road capability you get with a dedicated, body-on-frame pickup truck.

But if recent, well-sourced industry rumors are true, there may soon be a body-on-frame truck on sale at Honda dealers. No, Honda isn't planning on developing its own, brand-new pickup to take on the likes of the Toyota Tacoma and Chevy Colorado. Instead, Honda is considering a partnership with Nissan, where Nissan would use excess production capacity in America to build pickup trucks for Honda as both companies work to navigate the tariff situation and Nissan tries to regain its financial footing.